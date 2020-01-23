advertisement

A car threat was imprisoned after being caught driving while prohibited for the eighth time.

When he appeared in court, Mitchell Bird, 23, of North Street, Winshill, but previously of Swadlincote, was told that he had to break the habit of ignoring his traffic restrictions.

Bird appeared at the Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday January 19, where he admitted to driving a Suzuki Ignis while prohibited and uninsured at East Street, Winshill, October 28 of last year.

The court learned that the police were on patrol in a marked police car.

Lynn Bickley, prosecutor, said, “Police were on patrol on East Street, a residential street where speed is limited to 30 mph, and cars parked on the road.

“They noticed that a vehicle on Vancouver Drive was driving irregularly and irresponsibly and the car went too fast for the turn.

“They identified him as Mitchell Bird. He rushed across the street.

“They tried to stop the vehicle, but the moment they turned around, the car disappeared.

“They carried out a search but did not locate it.”

Police learned that Bird was banned from driving at the time until July 2020.

Bickley said, “This is her eighth driving ban.”

Andrew Oldroyd, who defends Bird, said: “He goes to court quickly and with his family.

“I want you to give him credit for his guilty plea.

“When I sat him down, he immediately recognized that he had to plead guilty and, in so doing, threw himself at the mercy of the court.

“In reality, the guard threshold has been crossed.

“He has had little rehabilitation.

“He has been referred to mental health services and is awaiting an appointment.

“Given the support he has for mental health services, I want you to consider suspending the sentence.”

Magistrate Anne Wright told Bird, “I hope this will be the last time you are here.

“Prohibited driving has become a habit and you have to break that habit.”

Bird was imprisoned for 18 weeks.

He was also banned from driving for 18 months from his release from prison.

He will not be able to drive legally until he has passed an extensive proficiency test.

Bird was also ordered to pay a victim fine surcharge of £ 122.

A staffordshire police spokesman said, “We hope Bird will think about his sentence and put an end to this type of crime.

“Driving during the ban is serious business, and we are committed to ensuring the safety of Staffordshire roads by disrupting and deterring criminal use of the road network.”

