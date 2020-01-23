advertisement

Speaker (C) with the directors of the foundation and certain autistic children (PHOTO / Courtesy)

KAMPALA – Children with autism demand inclusive education and services, arguing that the Department of Special Needs and Inclusive Education suffers from limited support for their needs.

In their petition to the Speaker of the Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, on January 23, 2010, the children represented by the New Life Foundation Uganda called for increased budget allocations to facilitate their tenure.

New Life Foundation director Susan Kwizera said the 1% budget allocation to the Department of Special Needs and Inclusive Education denies children with autism access to special education.

“This means that a large number of autistic children remain illiterate and unskilled,” she said.

Kwizera urged the President to ensure that the educational needs of autistic children are taken into account in the new curriculum.

Cynthia Pacuto, a New Life Foundation volunteer, called for training therapists to manage children with autism.

She said that the shortage of professional therapists for autistic children in the country poses a great challenge in the development of these children.

“Kampala is lucky; everyone gathers here but what about in the villages where the children are tied up on trees and locked up in houses without therapists. We need to have therapists in the villages, ”she said.

She suggested that the government sponsor the training of therapists in Ghana who she says has some of the best facilities in Africa.

Hon. Hellen Grace Asamo (NRM, PWD Eastern) blamed the continued marginalization of children with special needs for the government’s failure to adopt the special needs policy which she says has been with the Department of Education for more than 15 years.

“Special needs and inclusion in education are different. You cannot place autistic children in an inclusive environment and you think they will study. You must place them in a special area. We included all of these recommendations in the policy, ”she said.

Asamo asked the President to compel the Minister of Education to ensure that the policy came into effect, saying it had been suspended without clear justification.

“The policy had even reached the Cabinet and all the stakeholders had been consulted. There is now a concern that we will be asked to start the policy formulation process again, which means that it will take us 30 years to develop a policy, ”said Asamo.

Kadaga said the issue of including the educational needs of autistic children in the curriculum will be addressed when the Minister of Education presents the new curriculum.

“Fortunately, we have requested new information about the program and this is an opportunity for us to raise this issue as I am sure it was probably not captured,” she said.

Kadaga asked the Hon. Asamo, who is also chair of the Equal Opportunities Committee, to further consider the claims of children with autism and report to Parliament.

“I want to move that the chair of the Equal Opportunities Committee convene the responsible ministers so that the matter can be discussed in depth, and then they submit it to the House for debate”,

Autism or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a wide range of conditions characterized by difficulties with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech and non-verbal communication. Each person with autism has a different set of strengths and challenges.

