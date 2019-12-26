advertisement

Authority report on floods and damage caused by typhoon Ursula in Capiz

The cleanup in the Philippines started on December 26 after the tropical cyclone Phanfone, locally known as Typhoon Ursula, struck the nation on December 25. Local media reported that at least 16 people had been killed as a result of the storm. The Philippine Weather Bureau announced on the evening of December 25 that the storm had passed Panay, but warned that heavy rainfall would continue in the region. The eye of the storm was reportedly located west of Mindoro above the sea. Rappler reported that the storm had weakened and landed seven times. According to ABS-CBN, around 10,000 families fled the area because the storm cut off power, made roads impassable, and destroyed buildings. Credit: Civil Defense Office VI via Storyful

