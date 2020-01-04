advertisement

MELBOURNE – Australia’s devastating fires are generating as much heat as they are creating their own weather systems, including dry lighting storms and fire tornadoes.

On Saturday, the New South Wales Rural Fire Service (RFS) warned that a coastal fire was generating its own 287km (178 miles) south of Sydney weather system.

“A storm created by the fire has formed over the Currowan fire at the northern edge of the fire near Nowra. This is a very dangerous situation. Monitor the conditions around you and take appropriate action, “RFS said on social media.

Weather conditions are the results of pyrocumulonimbus cloud formation. They have been recorded all over the world, but like global climate change, they can become a more frequent occurrence for Australians, the country’s Climate Council said in a 2019 report.

An RFS firefighter was killed Monday by a fire tornado caused by the collapse of a cloud pyrocumulonimbus cloud orbiting the fire truck he was on.

Shane Fitzsimmons, NSW RFS commissioner, told of that death when asked about the weather patterns caused by the fire.

“This extraordinary event resulted in a cyclonic base sliding on a 10-ton truck. This is the volatility and danger that exists,” he said.

Pyrocumulonimbus clouds are essentially a storm created by the smoke plume of a fire as intense heat from the fire causes the air to rise rapidly, drawing in cooler air, according to information from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.

As the cloud freezes and then cools to low temperatures of the upper atmosphere, ice particle collisions at higher clouds build up an electric charge, which can be released as lightning.

These can cause dangerous and unpredictable changes in fire behavior, making them more difficult to combat, as well as causing lightning strikes that could ignite new fires.

Growing air also promotes intense craft that absorbs as much air as strong winds develop, causing a fire to burn hotter and spread further. (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Additional reporting by Will Ziebell; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

