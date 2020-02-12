CAYCE, SC (WOLO) – Wednesday night, Cayce DPS released images of two vehicles seen in the area at the time of the last time Faye Swetlik was seen.

The agency states that they have not yet identified residents and would like to ensure that they have spoken to anyone who may have been in the Churchill Heights area.

Faye disappeared around 3:45 p.m. on Monday, February 10th. There is a hotline for anyone with information to call (803) 205-4444.

PLEASE SHARE: @FBIColumbia publishes its official missing person poster for Faye. #PrayForFaye

– Maria Szatkowski (@MariaSzatkowski), February 12, 2020

The six-year-old has strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes, and spotted boots and a black T-shirt. She was last seen in her front yard after getting out of her school bus.

The video sent to us by @Cayce_DPS shows Faye Swetlik getting out of her school bus on Monday afternoon.

If anyone has tips or information about where they can be, call the hotline at (803) 205-4444.

– Tim Scott (@TimScottTV), February 12, 2020