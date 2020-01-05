advertisement

NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Researchers are still trying to figure out how a six-month-old baby girl died.

It happened Saturday in a house on Arch Street in Glen Lyon.

The state police tells Newswatch 16 that they are still interrogating people.

Community members hope the police can find out what led to the child’s death.

“It’s terrible, absolutely terrible. Six months old, how did the baby die? How sad, I just can’t imagine,” said Jeanette Kosloski.

State police were called to the house Saturday after paramedics were called in by someone.

Four other children who, according to the authorities, lived in the house were removed by Children and Youth and are now under the care of the office.

The house was condemned by Newport Township for unsuitable living conditions and several pets were also removed from the house.

The death of the little girl has sent shock waves through the community.

“I feel terrible. I have two boys myself, and no child should suffer or be neglected like that,” said Michelle Cicerchia, Nanticoke.

Jeanette Kozloski says that when she heard what happened her family was destroyed.

“My niece is looking after a three-year-old child and there is another little girl of four who comes by. And this baby doesn’t even get to see three years,” said Kozloski.

“We are a close group here, and basically everyone knows everyone in one way or another. I don’t know the family, but my prayers go out to them all, “Cicerchia said.

