ISLAMABAD – Men who identified themselves as Pakistani intelligence officials raided a publisher’s office and confiscated copies of a satirical novel about the death of a former military ruler, its author said on Tuesday.

In his novel “A Case of a Mangoes Outbreak”, Mohamed Hanif, one of Pakistan’s best-known authors, satirizes former military ruler General Zia ul-Haq and the circumstances surrounding his death in a mysterious plane crash in 1988.

Hanif said people claiming to be from Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) “blocked” his publisher’s office in Pakistan’s largest city, Karachi, and seized all copies of his books this week.

On Tuesday, they returned, seeking a list of distributors and sellers of the novel, Hanif told Reuters by phone.

“They were kind … but did not show any identification or search warrants,” he said.

An army spokesman denied the allegations, adding that the military had no interest in confiscating books and pointing out that Pakistan did not have a great read for novels.

The military has ruled the nation for nuclear weapons for nearly half its history and is considered to have a major impact on the government.

Critics, including rights groups, claim that the military borders civil liberties, deceives the media and pushes back against any critical form of the armed forces. The military denies such allegations.

Hanif, who is also a regular columnist for The New York Times, has been critical of the military in the past.

His novel has gained international acclaim since it was first published in English in 2008 and translated last year into Urdu to reach a wider audience in Pakistan.

On Tuesday, a representative of a popular bookstore in Lahore, Fiction House, said a man who said he was linked to the army visited the store and asked questions about the book, including how many copies had been sold.

An army spokesman denied sending anyone to the store.

In the novel, Hanif caricatured Zia as a superstitious and insecure leader whom some people wanted to kill. (Editing by Aditya Kalra and Nick Macfie)

