advertisement

POTTSVILLE, Pa. – The city of Pottsville is known for its proud coal history, but in the early 1900s it was also home to one of the nation’s best writers.

“John O’Hara was an author from the early 20th century. He was born and raised here in Pottsville. His place in the lexicon of American authors from the early 20th century is often overlooked because of giants such as Ernest Hemingway and John Steinbeck who were in the field, “said James Haluska of the Schuylkill County Historical Society.

O’Hara was born in Pottsville in 1905. During his legendary and award-winning writing career, he wrote hundreds of short stories and more than a dozen novels. He did not often look back positively on his upbringing in Schuylkill County. He grew up as an Irish Catholic, a group that was often discriminated against at the time. But still, O’Hara is honored in this area and therefore events will be held to celebrate his 115th birthday.

advertisement

“On January 29 we will do a dramatic reading of” The Pioneer Hep-Cat “here at the Schuylkill County Historical Society. We will also take the John O’Hara trolley tour that Saturday, which will explore the world of John O’Hara when he grew up here in Pottsville and will tell how his life experiences have influenced his writing, “Haluska said.

According to historical society, O’Hara had two orphanages growing up, including on the 100 block of Mahantongo Street, where Pressed Coffee and Books is now located, and on the 600 block of Mahantongo Street. he lived here from 1916 to 1928.

“History is more than just wars and politics. It’s how people lived and John O’Hara did a great job. It gives us a lot of insight into how our parents, our grandparents lived, thought and felt, “said Lisa Von Ahn of historical society.

Contact the Schuylkill County Historical Society or the Pottsville Free Public Library for more information.

.

advertisement