An Australian mother came out of a coma months after the volcanic eruption on New Zealand’s white island, in which her husband and daughter died.

Adelaide woman Lisa Dallow woke up from a coma at the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne and is in a serious but stable condition.

On Tuesday, she was told the tragic news by her husband Gavin Dallow and 15-year-old daughter Zoe Hosking, News Corp.

The family was on a day trip to White Island when the volcano erupted on December 9, killing 21 people.

Mr. Dallow, a lawyer, was seen off at a service in front of around 600 mourners on January 10 in Adelaide Oval.

A service for Zoe is still pending.

Ms. Dallow, an engineer at Santos, was flown back to Australia after the outbreak with burns on more than half of her body.

Of the 47 people reportedly on the island at the time, 19 were killed or later died from their injuries.

Two people, Hayden Marshall-Inman from New Zealand and Winona Langford from Australia, were initially reported missing before being pronounced dead on January 23.

Most of the victims were Australian tourists.

Melbourne-based Paul Browitt died in January at The Alfred as a result of the outbreak that also claimed his daughter Krystal.

His other daughter Stephanie stays in Alfred for treatment.

