A lawsuit filed by US rapper Jay-Z for a children’s book outlining the texts of the Grammy winner was rated “embarrassing” by lawyers for the Australian mother he is suing.

Jessica Chiha and her company The Little Homie are named in a lawsuit before a federal court by the billionaire named Shawn Carter, who claims his trademarks have been infringed.

Ms. Chiha started with the picture book “AB to Jay-Z” – which refers to well-known rappers to teach the alphabet – but has expanded to include a coloring book and clothes since she started in 2017.

The book contains the line “ZZ is for Jay-Z and he has 99 problems, but his ABC is not one”, while the back side contains the quote “If you have alphabet problems, I feel bad for you, my son, I have 99 Problems, but my ABCs are not “.

Jay-Z’s song 99 problem from 2004 became famous with “If you have problems with girls, I feel bad for your son, I have 99 problems, but a bitch is not one.”

In a defense filed with the Federal Supreme Court, Ms. Chiha’s lawyers said Mr. Carter’s lawsuit was “embarrassing in its current form.”

It questions the interpreter’s right to co-ownership of the original music, literary work in the lyrics and in the hook of the song.

“The title and parts of the lyrics to Carter’s ’99 Problems ‘were copied from another song called ’99 Problems’ that was recorded and released in 1993,” the defense says.

The song by Tracey Lauren Marrow and Mark D. Ross – better known as rapper Ice-T and brother Marquis – contained the lyrics t one – hit me “.

Documents submitted by the rapper’s Australian lawyers last month found that Carter asked Ms. Chiha to stop selling the book in March and July of this year.

“Mr. Carter has suffered and will continue to suffer, loss and harm,” they said.

The lawyers said the retailer and director intentionally and knowingly tried to question the reputation of the rapper who is married to singer Beyonce.

AAP understands that Jay-Z became aware of the book after a controversy over allegations of cultural appropriation and racism arose in 2017 when a customer asked if the company was black-owned.

Originally published as Aust’s mother, Jay-Z defends the book lawsuit

