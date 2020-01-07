advertisement

VIENNA – Austrian Conservative Sebastian Kurz returned to power Tuesday as his coalition cabinet with the Greens swore in almost eight months after his right-wing alliance collapsed following a stinging video.

The rough face was a political necessity for the 33-year-old, who turned out to be relatively greedy and even won voters after a scandal in which far-right leader Heinz-Christian Strache showed up to fix government contracts at a dinner in Ibiza. .

Right-wing in the disorder following Strache’s resignation, Kurz has formed a difficult alliance with left-wing Greens, who has long been attacked against his hardline for immigration and “political Islam.” They have reached a coalition agreement that twins many of those policies and tax cuts with environmental measures.

“After Ibiza … and the parliamentary elections in the fall, the district is closing,” said President Alexander Van der Bellen, a former Greens leader, as he swore in the new cabinet, which did not deliver speeches. “The carefully reconstructed (public) trust must now be strengthened.”

Austria joins Sweden and Finland in taking the Greens to government amid mounting calls for urgent action on climate change.

Unlike those European Union member states, the Greens of Austria are not ruling the middle left, making this an interesting test case. German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives may elect a similar coalition after a scheduled election next year.

CAN YOU TARGET?

Whether the Austrian experiment can last five years until the next scheduled election is likely to depend on whether the Greens can tell supporters that they obtained sufficient concrete results from their alliance with an ideological opponent.

The Kurz People’s Party (OVP) and the Greens have carved out ministries roughly in proportion to their results in the September 29 parliamentary elections, which OVP won by 37.5% of the vote. The Greens placed fourth with 13.9%. The OVP will oversee the ministries including finance, interior and defense.

The Greens are in government for the first time.

However, many Greens have opposed measures in the deal, including extending a ban on headscarves in schools up to 14 years old and preventive custody for people considered a threat to public order but who have not yet committed a crime. It also pushes for a better price tax adjustment on carbon emissions by 2022.

Asked by ORF radio if this timeline was too slow considering the fires in Australia, Kurz said: “I don’t think it’s a good idea to turn Austrian politics on its head because of the terrible fires in Australia.” He has said tax cuts are his priority this year. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

