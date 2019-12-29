advertisement

VIENNA – Conservative Austrian leader Sebastian Kurz is on the verge of returning to power as a coalition deal with the Green Left is likely to be reached this week, three months after his party won a parliamentary election, the two sides said on Sunday.

Late Saturday, the Greens called a meeting of their party’s top decision-making body next weekend to sign an agreement, indicating that they expect the deal to be completed before then. On Sunday morning, Kurz and Greens leader Werner Kogler said the deal could happen “by the middle of next week”.

A deal would make Chancellor Kurz again after his coalition with the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) collapsed in May over a staged video that fell to FPO chairman Heinz-Christian Strache. An interim government of civil servants is currently in place until a coalition is formed.

“The finish line has not been crossed yet, but the main obstacles on the way to a joint government have been removed,” Kurz said in a joint statement for the Austrian APA news agency.

“Now it’s two days before the new year. We want to use this time and year change for a final polishing (of the deal), “said Kurz.

The Federal Greens Congress, which includes various groups within the party, including its national, local and European lawmakers, must sign any coalition agreement and require a one-week notice to be collected.

The meeting is called for next Saturday and invitations were sent late Saturday just before midnight, a Green spokeswoman said.

In contrast to the Greens, Kurz can sign the deal himself on behalf of his party.

“Important individual issues are still open and should be resolved in the coming days,” Kogler said in a statement to the APA.

Given the difficulty in keeping the deal confidential after it is put in place by more than 250 members of the Federal Congress, details are likely to be announced before it is assembled. Overnight media reports said the presentation is likely to take place on January 2 or January 3.

Few of these details have been revealed so far, but Kogler has said he wants a package of investments in environmental areas, and Kurz has said his priorities include continuing his hard line on illegal immigration and maintaining a balanced budget. .

There have also been reports that the deal involves major investments in expanding Austria’s rail network. (Reporting by Francois Murphy Editing by Chris Reese)

