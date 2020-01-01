advertisement

VIENNA – Austrian Conservative leader Sebastian Kurz on Wednesday struck a coalition deal with the Greens to secure his return to power and bring the left-wing party to government for the first time, three months after Kurz won a parliamentary election.

The deal marks a leftist swing for Kurz, whose last coalition was with the far-right Freedom Party. It also means that Austria will join other European Union member states Sweden and Finland in taking the green in government, albeit in a new role, at a time of growing calls for urgent climate change action.

After a final round of coalition talks on New Year’s Day and two days of leaking the names of new Cabinet members, Kurz and his Green counterpart said they had reached an agreement, as widely expected. However, they stopped offering details of their plans – they will be presented to the public on Thursday.

advertisement

“We have reached an agreement,” Kurz told reporters standing by Greens leader Werner Kogler.

Both will become chancellors and sub-chancellors of the new government, and the Greens will control only four of the 15 ministries, reflecting roughly their performance in the September 29th elections, which the Kurz People’s Party (OVP) won by 37.5%. of the vote while the Greens ranked fourth with 13.9%.

“It is possible to reduce the tax burden and to ecologize the tax system,” Kurz said, referring to each party’s basic campaign promises and hinting at the content of the deal. The Greens said they wanted a package of investments in environmental measures and to make products that harm the environment more expensive.

(Reporting by Francois Murphy in Vienna Editing by David Gregorio and Matthew Lewis)

advertisement