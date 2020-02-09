advertisement

media_play

Australia’s response to the coronavirus has been described as “racist and sinophobic”

According to Rita Panahi, an outsider host, the “prudent measures” Australia is taking to stop the spread of the coronavirus are termed “racist and sinophobic”.

Ms. Panahi said, “A number of countries, including Singapore, Iraq and Indonesia, have taken similar measures to Australia and the United States to ban all foreign travelers who have recently been to China.”

advertisement

“It is strange that the usual racial Simpletons lift their biggest criticism of the Coronavirus response for countries like Australia and the United States, rather than for China, whose own citizens risk harsh sanctions by talking about the outbreak,” she said.

“Are Iraqis racist and fuel ‘white supremacy’ by closing their borders on non-citizens who have recently been to China?

“It would be profoundly stupid to accept uncritically what the Chinese totalitarian government is telling us about the outbreak or anything else.”

Picture: Getty

advertisement