Rainfall forecast for Australia’s fire-destroyed east coast gives fighting firefighters hope. Accumulated rainfall for the rest of the week is estimated to be more than 25 millimeters (almost an inch) for large areas of the east coast, most of which are affected. Forest fires have been concentrated.

Although the rain isn’t enough to contain the drought, it could mean a temporary respite for some of the firefighters who are working hard to contain the flames.

For the states of Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania, thunderstorms and showers are forecast from January 16, which will result in welcome downpours that are likely to focus on elevated regions and are uneven in other areas, depending on where the storms are form the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), Australia’s national agency for weather, climate and water.

Rain is not in the forecast for South Australia, where many fires are still burning.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service (RFS) wrote on Facebook: “When this rainfall forecast comes into play, these are all our birthday, engagement, anniversary, wedding and graduation gifts in one. Fingers crossed.”

BOM meteorologist Gabrielle Woodhouse told the Daily Mail that she was looking forward to the rain, hoping that it would alleviate the fire conditions in the region. But she also warned that heavy rains could occur so soon after the fires.

“We look at a few showers and thunderstorms a few days in a row, some of which can lead to a significant buildup these days,” said Woodhouse.

“It will be very welcome, but there are some additional dangers and risks as the landscape is very vulnerable to fire damage. We have lost a lot of vegetation and there is a risk of landslides. “

RFS spokesman Anthony Bradstreet told The Guardian Australian that the rainfall is likely not enough to put out all fires across the state.

“With the drought we’ve experienced, we would have to have long periods of constant rain to keep the moisture level high enough to put out fires … which is unlikely,” he said.

Even if showers are predicted today on the northern and central sections of the coast, we still have widespread areas with high and very high fire risks. Know your risk and what you will do if a fire threatens. #NSWRFS pic.twitter.com/YhlJc4qYYM

– NSW RFS (@NSWRFS), January 13, 2020

He said that firefighters in his state will take advantage of the rain to set up and reinforce containment lines for around 40 forest fires.

On January 12, more than 100 fires burned in NSW alone, according to the RSF.

The Gospers Mountain fire, one of the district’s worst fires that had been burning for two and a half months, was brought under control on January 12.

“After the lightning started the fire on October 26, it burned more than 512,000 hectares (approximately 1.27 million acres) in the counties of Lithgow, Hawkesbury, Hunter Valley, Cudgegong, Blue Mountains and Central Coast,” said the director Hawkesbury’s RFS said on Facebook.

“It is important to remember not to be complacent as there are still a few months ahead of us in the bushfire season when some bushland has not yet been burned.”

From NTD.com

