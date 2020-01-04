advertisement

MELBOURNE – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has canceled official trips to India and Japan that were scheduled for the second half of January as he struggles with a severe home emergency.

Morrison said Saturday he had talked to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan’s Ambassador to Australia, Reiichiro Takahashi, seeking to rebuild the meetings so he could tackle the country’s growing fire crisis.

“I must stress that both of those scheduled meetings have been postponed and will move quickly to identify another opportunity,” Morrison told reporters after announcing a major step in the army’s role in rescue and relief efforts.

Morrison was scheduled to leave for India on January 12, followed by a trip to Japan, with talks on defense, intelligence and security and trade issues.

The decision to postpone the trips came as Morrison faced heavy criticism in December for attending a family holiday in Hawaii as fires raging across Australia since September continued to burn.

He cut short his family trip and apologized.

Australian firefighters continued to battle dangerous conditions, with fires in the states of New South Wales and Victoria expected to burn uncontrollably at temperatures above 40C (104F) and strong, changing winds threatening to fan and spreading flames.

Authorities have said conditions could be worse than on New Year’s Eve, when fires burned large tracts of bushes and forced thousands of residents and summer vacationers to seek shelter on the beaches.

Wildfires have killed 23 people and destroyed more than 1,500 homes since September, Morrison confirmed. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

