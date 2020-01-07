advertisement

MELBOURNE – Australia’s government is firmly in a position that has no direct link between climate change and the country’s devastating fires, despite public outrage, victim anxiety and scientists’ warnings.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his emission reduction minister, Angus Taylor, say Australia does not need to reduce its carbon emissions more aggressively to limit global warming, even after a three-year drought and unprecedented fires.

Instead they say Australia, which contributes 1.3% of the world’s carbon emissions but is the second-largest per capita emitter behind the United States, should be rewarded for beating its emissions reduction targets for the year 2020.

“When it comes to reducing global emissions, Australia should and is doing little, but fires are a time when communities need to come together, not separate,” Taylor said in comments sent to Reuters on Tuesday as he was busy in fire aid centers in his constituency in the state of New South Wales.

Increasing efforts to reduce emissions would hurt the economy, the government argues, especially if it hurts Australia’s coal and gas exports. The country overtook Qatar last year as the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas.

“In most countries it is not acceptable to pursue emission policies that significantly increase the cost of living, destroy jobs, reduce income and hinder growth,” Taylor wrote in the Australian newspaper on December 31.

“That is why we will not accept (the objectives) of the opposition, the shattered economy, the shattered, irresponsible Labor, which will always result in a tax on energy, whether called or not.”

Taylor did not detail exactly how reducing emissions would increase the cost of living.

Australians have complained that due to a lack of energy policy, energy prices have risen sharply in recent years placing a heavy burden on household income, even as energy producers are gradually shifting to renewables.

Taylor came in response to criticism that Australia faced at the United Nations climate summit in Madrid for blocking ambitious action to cut carbon emissions.

Environmental groups say Australia will only meet its emissions targets including the old carbon credits that the government wants to enumerate in the 1992 Kyoto Protocol.

Scientists say climate change is a major factor in devastating fires.

“One of the main drivers of fire intensity, fire spreading levels and fire area is temperature. And in Australia we have only experienced record high temperatures, “said Mark Howden, director of the Climate Change Institute at the Australian National University.

Burnt forests are a dual mask for the environment as they increase carbon emissions while also removing carbon sinks that will take decades to grow again, said David Holmes, director of the University’s Climate Change Communication Research Center. Monash.

Australia’s fires since September have emitted about 350 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, equivalent to two-thirds of the country’s annual emissions from man-made sources, estimated Pep Canadell, director of the Global Carbon Project, based on satellite data from NASA.

For others, from Labour’s opposition to film star Russell Crowe, who overlooked Golden Globes awards for fighting fires in Australia to US Senator Bernie Sanders, the link is clear between climate change and Australian fires. killing 25 people, destroying thousands of homes and destroying more than 8 million hectares of land since September.

“I tell those who are delaying climate change action: look at the red skies with blood and the volatile air in Australia because of forest fires,” Sanders said on social media last week.

Amid a spate of wildfires in several states in November, Labor leader Anthony Albanese urged Morrison to increase resources to prepare, fight and prevent disasters.

“The fire season is starting earlier and ending later, and emergency managers agree that extreme weather events in Australia will only increase in severity and frequency, due to climate change,” wrote Albanese in a letter to 22 November, which he posted on social media.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Michael Perry)

