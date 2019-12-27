advertisement

SYDNEY – Australian authorities said Friday they have focused on protecting water plants, pumping stations, pipes and other infrastructure from the heavy fires surrounding Sydney, the country’s largest city.

Firefighters battling the blaze for weeks received a repeat of slightly cooler, damaged conditions over Christmas, but the break is not expected to last long.

Temperatures in the state of New South Wales (NSW) are projected to go back up to 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) early next week, sparking fires near the Warragamba Dam, which provides water to about 80% of Sydney’s 5 million people.

advertisement

“In the last days until the fresh change, fires had been a potential threat to supply and assets, especially in Warragamba and the Blue Mountains,” a spokesman for the state water authority, WaterNSW, told Reuters.

“With the hot conditions coming up, the fire situation could escalate on both those fronts and maybe elsewhere.”

Damragamba Dam is located 65 km (40 miles) west of Sydney, catching water flowing from the mountains.

Capacity is at 44.8%, from almost full less than three years ago, after a prolonged drought destroys the east of the continent.

Despite widespread destruction, the state’s water infrastructure network has not been damaged, the spokesman said.

There have been eight deaths, including two volunteer firefighters, linked to the blaze since they were lit in the spring.

With more than 40 dams across the state, WaterNSW supplies two-thirds of untreated water to state water services, which then treats and cleans springs to provide potable water in regional towns and cities.

Large amounts of ash and burnt material can pose a threat to the quality of water in dams if fires are followed by heavy rain.

However, there is no significant rain forecast for NSW in the short term, and WaterNSW has set restriction barriers to catch potential debris, the water authority said.

FORC V VOLUNTEER

Australia’s reliance on a large volunteer firefighting force has been tested during this season of fire that still has potentially months to spend during the summer of the southern hemisphere.

While Conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison previously said compensation for volunteers was not a priority, he said Tuesday that government employees could receive additional paid leave for volunteering.

A senior government minister said Friday that the government was now seeking to provide wider relief.

“The prime minister is looking at this issue further on how we can provide targeted support in these extreme circumstances so that our volunteers receive the support needed to keep volunteers,” Defense Minister Linda Reynolds told the media in Perth.

While there are different rules across Australian states, volunteers tend to negotiate vacation time directly with their employer.

Morrison has been under strong political pressure after it was discovered that he was vacationing in Hawaii shortly before Christmas as the country was overwhelmed with emergency and two volunteers near the fire lines were killed.

Fires are traveling great distances through bushland before hitting cities and checkpoints where volunteer firefighters concentrate their resources.

Wildfires have devastated more than 4 million acres (9.9 million acres) across the country, dwarfing the terrain burned by severe California wildfires during 2019.

(Reporting by Paulina Duran and Jonathan Barrett in Sydney; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

advertisement