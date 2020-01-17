advertisement

MELBOURNE – Strong thunderstorms with heavy rains on Australia’s east coast Friday brought relief to farmers in three states struggling with a drought that has left much of the country dry.

Australia, famous for its pristine beaches and wildlife, has battled wildfires since September, with fires killing 29 people and millions of animals, and destroying more than 2,500 homes as it devastates an area of ​​roughly a third of the size of Germany.

Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland, three of the most affected states, saw heavy rains which are expected to continue over the weekend.

Fire services said that while the rain will not extinguish all the flames, it will help a lot to contain them.

“Our fingers have been crossed that this goes on for days to come,” the New South Wales fire services said on Twitter on Friday.

While humid weather brings relief to drought-stricken firefighters and farmers, it also comes with dangers, such as flight delays and falling trees, many structurally destroyed by heavy fires.

Thunderstorms have helped disperse the smoke in Melbourne, which has ravaged the city in defective Australian Open qualifying matches and other sporting events, but the winds are set to bring unhealthy air over the weekend.

The smoke shake that has plagued Australia’s major cities for weeks has been tracked by NASA surrounding the globe, and space agency satellites showed on Thursday that there is also a large concentration of lower smoke over the Pacific Ocean.

The following are some of the highlights of what is happening in the fire crisis:

* There were 82 fires burning in New South Wales early Friday, 30 uncontrolled and several in Victoria, according to fire authorities.

* Australia will have to wait until March for heavy rains long enough to bring lasting relief from dry weather that has triggered deadly fires, the country’s weather bureau said Thursday.

* Australia’s top tourism body estimated that the country’s fire crisis has cost the industry $ 1 billion ($ 690 million) so far.

* Australian Open qualifying rounds in Melbourne, Grand Slam of first tennis of the year, bursting with players’ complaints of contamination.

(Reporting by Lydia Kelly; Editing by Michael Perry)

