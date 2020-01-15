advertisement

Matthew Mott extended his contract as head coach of the Australian women’s team on Wednesday until the end of the 2021 one-day World Cup in New Zealand.

The 46-year-old, who has been at the helm since 2015, has made a significant contribution to making Australia the world’s best team in one-day and 20-20 cricket.

“Matt is considered one of the game’s elite coaches in the cricket world,” said Ben Oliver, Executive General Manager of Cricket Australia.

“The game of women in Australia has grown immeasurably on his watch. Matt has played a leading role in this development.” Mott led Australia to victory at the 2018 Twenty20 World Cup when his team defended their crown on home soil in February.

“Training this group has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life and I’m excited to have the opportunity to continue in this role,” said Mott, who was born in Australia.

The T20 World Cup kicks off in Sydney on February 21 when Australia takes on India.

