SYDNEY / MELBOURNE – Forest fires that threatened the Australian capital Canberra over the weekend were brought under control as safety lines were held and the hot and windy conditions eased.

While the fire in the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) has spread to more than 55,000 hectares, almost a quarter of the total land mass of the territory, the heat that heats the danger subsides.

ACT chief Andrew Barr said the threat was not yet over and weeks of fire fighting could be around the corner.

“We may need to return to a state of emergency if the situation so requires,” he said on Sunday.

The law declared a state of emergency at the weekend, which gave authorities greater powers to order evacuations, block roads, and take control of properties that are considered to be fire-prone suburbs.

A local brigade firefighter extinguishes the flames after a bush fire burned through the area in Bredbo, NSW, Australia on February 2, 2020. (Loren Elliott / Reuters)

It was the first time since 2003 that an emergency was declared in the Australian capital, in which almost 500 houses were destroyed by fire and four people were killed.

However, the boundary lines supported by fire-retardant air droplets helped keep the fire off over the weekend, even in wild winds and elevated temperatures that, according to the Australian Meteorology Bureau, only fell overnight in the capital.

Dangerous conditions began to relax on Sunday, and favorable weather – and even rain – is forecast for the rest of the week in the country’s capital.

Australia’s prolonged bushfire season has killed 33 people and an estimated 1 billion indigenous animals since September. Around 2,500 houses were destroyed and more than 11.7 million hectares of tinder-free scrubland were removed.

The fire at the southern tip of the ACT also passed the state of New South Wales (NSW) and destroyed some houses, the authorities said on Sunday.

Local resident Peter Lawlis observed an approaching brush fire on his property in Bredbo, New South Wales, Australia, on February 1, 2020. (Loren Elliott / Reuters)

In the late Sunday afternoon, 70 fires burned over NSW, 30 of which were not included. NSW Health issued a statement that air quality in parts of the state, including Sydney, would be poor due to a combination of bushfire smoke and dust plagued by drought.

Affected residents were encouraged to stay indoors and minimize physical activity, NSW Health said. People with chronic diseases of the respiratory tract and cardiovascular system are particularly at risk.

Parts of NSW were hit by thunderstorms late Sunday that helped extinguish the flames, although authorities said storms could also start new fires.

“Thunderstorms and lightning strikes, which are widespread today, can lead to new ignitions,” said the NSW Rural Fire Service in a tweet.

“In cooler conditions, fire activity has decreased on most fireplaces.”

By Jonathan Barrett and Will Ziebell

