Australia’s capital has been declared a state of emergency and a total fire ban for wildfire has been imposed.

It is the first fire in the Australian Capital Territory since 2003 when four people killed and nearly 500 homes were destroyed in a single day.

The threat comes from a fire on the southern edge of Canberra, known as the “Orroral Valley Fire”, which has hit more than 50,000 hectares since it was ignited by the heat of a military helicopter landing light on Monday.

“The state of emergency has a clear expectation for our community that you need to be vigilant,” Mick Gentleman, Minister of Emergency Services, told reporters on Friday. “This is the worst bush fire season in the (Australian Capital Territory) since 2003.”

The fire in the Orroral Valley had the warning level “WATCH AND ACT”, said the Emergency Services Agency on Friday at 1:45 p.m. UTC. The residents of Tharwa Village, Boboyan Road, Apollo Road, Top Naas Road and Nass Road must remain vigilant.

The fire is “out of control” and is slowly moving in a southeast direction, the agency said.

A pyrocumulonimbus cloud is created by the intense bushfire in the Orroral Valley south of Canberra, Australia, on January 31, 2020. (Brook Mitchell / Getty Images)

“You have to plan when you will go. You have to plan where to go. And you have to plan what you will take with you, ”said Canberra chief Andrew Barr at a press conference late Thursday.

A state of emergency gives the government additional powers to deal with the declared state of emergency, e.g. B. Controlling or regulating passenger traffic and control over a person’s property.

A change in the wind direction caused smoke to blow through the capital region. Residents were instructed to call emergency services if they saw an unattended fire. They were directed to the bushfire survival plan, which guides people to discuss what to do about a bushfire, be ready to go, know the bushfire alert, and stay informed about websites and applications.

“The plan consists of only four simple steps: DISCUSS – PREPARE – KNOWLEDGE – KEEP”, says the website of the emergency services.

“Not having to use this plan is a far better result than not having a plan at all,” Barr said at the press conference.

The current fire burns in the emergency level – the highest in the three-level hazard scale – and embers have caused dangerous sources of fire nearby, officials said.

The fire is the most dangerous of dozens of flames burning the drought-stricken southeast of Australia.

Unprecedented fires across South Australia have claimed at least 33 lives, destroyed more than 3,000 homes, and destroyed more than 26.2 million acres since September 2019.

Fire risk in the Australian capital, as well as in the states of New South Wales and Victoria in the southeast, is predicted to increase as summer temperatures rise at the weekend.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

