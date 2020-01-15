advertisement

The Australian bushfire crisis has wreaked havoc across the country, and the world is horrified as millions of animals continue to die.

It may be comforting to imagine an end to this crisis, a time when the fire subsides and the wildlife begins to heal and thrive again. Unfortunately, things may not be that easy.

Scientists have warned that such catastrophic forest fires could become “normal” in the future, which is exacerbated by the effects of climate change.

An overview of 57 publications since 2013 suggests a clear and frightening connection between man-made climate change and vulnerability to forest fires.

Observation data suggest that extreme fire weather in Australia is already becoming “more frequent and intense”, with similar effects expected in different parts of the world in the coming years.

According to a statement published in ScienceBrief, the “fire weather periods” extended between 1979 and 2013 around the world, and things could get worse:

Models assume that the length of the fire season in the northern highlands will increase by more than 20 days a year by the end of this century (Flannigan et al., 2013).

Models also suggest that by the end of the century, “fire” events will occur every 5 to 50 years in Europe across the fire area (Forzieri et al., 2016).

Modeling fire risk in Alaska shows a fourfold increase in the 30-year fire probability by 2100 due to climate change (Young et al., 2017).

The study found that climate change has increased the frequency and severity of so-called “fire weather periods” due to rising temperatures, low humidity, low rainfall and strong winds.

With the exception of Australia, similar patterns have been observed in regions as diverse as the western United States and Canada, southern Europe, Scandinavia, the Amazon and Siberia.

Richard Betts – head of climate impact research at the British Met Office Hadley Center and co-author of the review – spoke on Monday, January 13th, before a press conference in London.

As reported by Reuters, Betts warned:

Temperature conditions in Australia are extreme right now, but we expect them to occur on average in a world with three degrees of global warming. It shows you what climate change means.

Betts said Australia was particularly vulnerable to forest fires, since its land area had warmed by more than the average global temperature increase of around one degree Celsius since pre-industrial times.

