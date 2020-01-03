advertisement

Kristy McBain, Mayor of the Bega Valley Shire Council, recently spoke to the ABC. She said the conditions in the area were “incredibly calm.”

“We have just given our community briefing for the next few days in Bega. What we will experience in the next 24 to 48 hours has been passed on to the community members,” she said.

“We’ll be really good at it in the near future.”

Similar community gatherings were held tonight to prepare residents for the dangerous weekend conditions.

“In each of the cities in the north, along the coast to Bermagui, they have a very small window of time to evacuate. Their lives are at risk in these areas,” said McBain.

“If the forecasts are correct, these cities are at risk.”

Many people have already moved to evacuation centers in Bermagui and Bega, and overflow centers are being prepared.

“I think everyone understands the seriousness of the threat we face,” said the mayor.

She said many residents were “fearful,” “heartbroken,” and “deaf” from the losses their communities had already experienced.

“It will be difficult for a while,” she said.

“Shelter and security are the biggest concerns at the moment.

“It’s hard. We got a hit, but we’re still in the middle of this disaster, so it is really difficult to start planning the recovery if you are still trying to plan the effects.”

