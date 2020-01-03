advertisement

Shy gaffe took place between Sydney’s Alexander Kozbinov and Belgian Steve Dartsis ahead of the ATP Cup kick-off in Sydney.

“At the beginning of the Moldova – Belgium match we mistakenly played the wrong national anthem for Moldova,” the ATP confessed.

“We are truly sorry and personally apologized to Team Moldova.” Tournament officials told AFP that a Romanian anthem had been played instead.

Moldova, which borders Romania and Ukraine, was one of the last countries to qualify for the first team event in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth.

They are headed by the 46th world radio host Albot, who broke the new river in 2019, becoming the country’s first ATP Tour title-holder, Dealer Beach.

He is joined by Kozbinov, who occupies 818, Yegor Matvievic and Dmitry Baskov, who also include Britain, Belgium and Bulgaria.

The ATP Cup has 24 countries divided into six cities in three cities, with eight teams leaving the round robin to compete in the knockout round in Sydney until one country stands.

