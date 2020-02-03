advertisement

More than 200 Australians fly home on a Qantas flight that has left the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Citizens and permanent residents were flown out of the capital of Hubei province shortly after 11 a.m. local time.

The aircraft is scheduled to land at RAAF Base Learmonth near Exmouth in northern Western Australia at around 2:30 p.m. WST on Monday.

The passengers are later brought to Christmas Island in smaller planes, where they are quarantined.

Alan Joyce, CEO of Qantas, previously paid tribute to the crew of four pilots and 14 cabin crew who volunteered for the mission.

“I spoke to the crew last night and via FaceTime video and they were all very interested in getting this done and getting the Aussies out,” he said.

The 244 passengers were given a health check before boarding and are wearing surgical masks.

There will be limited food and beverage service to minimize the interaction between crew and passengers, and the aircraft will undergo a three-day cleaning process when it returns.

The crew has masks, gloves and disinfectants and is placed on the top deck of the aircraft.

“There is still water on the seats during the flight. The crew returns to the upper deck, which is sealed. “

The aircraft has medical filters that remove airborne particles, including viruses.

There were 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia as the outbreak in China continued to wreak havoc and spread around the world.

Foreign travelers who have left China or have traveled through China are not allowed to go to Australia to limit the spread of the virus.

Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate family, dependents, legal guardians and spouses are exempt from the restrictions.

About 71 travelers to Australia were not allowed to board China overnight, and 12 flights were canceled on Sunday.

Australian Home Secretary Peter Dutton said the government’s safeguards are effective.

“Many people who now come from mainland China and have been in China since February 1st choose not to travel,” he told reporters in Canberra.

“This is due to the border guard’s decree that people must not be uploaded to flights.”

Minister of Tourism Simon Birmingham said that thousands of tourists would also be affected by the virus. The sector is expected to suffer AUD $ 11 billion in damage, but public health must come first.

“This is our largest tourism market, our largest international education market, our largest trading partner. Of course, this is a significant and serious impact,” he told ABC Radio.

Senator Birmingham said Tourism Australia would try to re-calibrate existing resources to help the affected tourism companies and urged Australians to go on vacation in the country.

By Tracey Ferrier

