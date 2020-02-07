advertisement

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Friday that his evacuees would be quarantined on a second Qantas-backed evacuation flight from coronavirus-infested Wuhan in a disused Northern Territory construction worker village.

Morrison told reporters in Townsville that the government was in consultation with the local community to finalize the agreements.

The quarantine location, the Manigurr-ma worker accommodation village in Howard Springs, was built in 2012 by the Japanese energy company Inpex to house around 3,500 of its workers. They were used to build Inpex’s $ 55 billion ($ 40 billion) Ichthys gas facility at Darwin Harbor, AAP reported. The site was handed over to the Northern Territory government at low rents in May 2019.

Morrison said the current location on Christmas Island for Wuhan evacuees is no longer able to quarantine more people.

“The configuration and composition of the accommodations on Phosphate Hill and on the construction sites are not suitable for quarantine purposes because the population cannot be properly separated and managed in this facility,” he said.

“It’s just a configuration problem.”

Morrison also asked Australian citizens, residents and their immediate family members in China – including those outside of Hubei Province – to take advantage of the opportunity to evacuate commercial flights still available from mainland China, adding that the Australian government t ensure further supported departure regulations.

According to The Guardian, the flight should leave Wuhan overnight.

Approximately 280 Australians are currently quarantined on Christmas Island after being evacuated from Wuhan.

According to the Australian Department of Health, 15 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Australia on Friday: 5 in Queensland, 4 in New South Wales, 4 in Victoria and 2 in South Australia.

Outside of mainland China, two coronavirus deaths have been reported – one in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong.

The Australian health authorities are testing another 165 people who have shown symptoms of the virus.

Reuters contributed to this report.

