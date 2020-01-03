advertisement

BATEMAN BAY – The Australian Navy on Friday began the evacuations of some of the thousands of people stranded on the east coast of the country devastated by the fire, after a bloody weather front was set to ratchet up more flames across the states of Victoria and New South Wales (NSW).

At the height of the summer vacation period, tens of thousands of holidaymakers were required to leave national parks and tourist areas off the south coast of NSW and the eastern areas of Victoria before temperatures returned above 40C (104 F) and strong winds on Saturday.

Traffic off Bateman Bay, a popular vacation spot on NSW’s south coast, was less busy than Wednesday and Thursday, with many having heard instructions to leave the area before the weekend.

advertisement

Victoria declared a catastrophe for the first time, giving authorities broad powers to force people to leave their property and take control of services, similar to the state of emergency declared in NSW.

Andrew Crisp, emergency management commissioner for Victoria, called on people in the areas at risk to leave their homes immediately and not count the fate to avert disaster.

“This is your chance to get out. It’s not just the fires we know. It’s the new fires that can start today,” he told ABC News.

Another death from fires in NSW was confirmed on Friday, taking the state number this week to eight. Two people have died in Victoria fires, and the other 28 are unaccounted for.

HMAS Choules and the Navy’s Sycamore began evacuations of nearly 1,000 of the 4,000 people stranded on a beach in the secluded town of Mallacoota in far-east Victoria, federal Parliament member Darren Chester tweeted Friday morning.

With all roads blocked, sea transportation and some air flights are the only way out of the hit city, and any round trip by sea can take a day or more.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison had called for calm Thursday, before visiting the destroyed NSW town of Cobargo, where he was not fully welcomed.

The video showed Morrison confronted by a group of angry locals, one of whom shouted that he should “be ashamed of himself” and said he had “left the place to be burned”.

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance, who represents the local area and is from the same party as the Prime Minister, said he had not heard from Morrison and did not know he was visiting the area.

“To be honest, the locals probably gave him the welcome he probably deserved,” he told Channel 7.

Morrison’s conservative government has long drawn criticism for not doing enough to address climate change as a cause of Australia’s drought and wildfires.

Wildfires so far this season have burned more than 4 million acres (10 million acres) of bushland and destroyed over 1,000 homes, including 381 homes destroyed on the south coast just this week.

– Anthony Albanese, leader of the opposition Labor Party, called for a national response to a national emergency. “We haven’t had, in my life, people on the beach waiting to be evacuated in life jackets … like he’s a peaceful version of something we’ve seen in wartime. This is not business as usual,” he told a press conference.

– Victoria’s Prime Minister Daniel Andrews says the state of disaster was an extraordinary step for emergency situations. “If you can leave you have to leave. Not just for your safety, but for the safety of those who can call on your help, “he told ABC News.

– Ten people have been killed by fires in the eastern states of NSW and Victoria since Monday, and 28 are still missing in Victoria.

– The NSW Rural Fire Service says there are 127 fires burning in the state and warned of a fire front extending from 60 to 70 km (37-44 miles) on Saturday. Last Saturday, there was no other day of peak fire risk forecasting for a while.

– Police and emergency services again urged tourists to the state’s South Coast and Snowy Mountains to leave the area ahead of dangerous fire conditions. The deadline to leave Kosciuszko National Park was 10am on Friday (2300 GMT on Thursday)

– Thousands of people had already been evacuated from the Eastern Gippsland region to Victoria, one of the largest in the country after the northern city of Darwin evacuated over 35,000 people in the aftermath of the 1974 Tracy cyclone.

– A contingent of 39 North American firefighters landed in Melbourne this week, bringing in nearly 100 US and Canadian experts deployed to help tackle the crisis.

– The New Zealand government has said it will send 22 more firefighters next week. Since October, NZ has deployed 157 firefighters in Australia.

– Morrison, forced to defend his government’s limited action on climate change, blamed a three-year drought and lack of risk reduction for the unprecedented extent and duration of this year’s fires.

– United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed sympathy for those who have suffered in Australia, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said Thursday, adding that Guterres has warned when it comes to tackling global warming, “for now the pace that we’re in, we’re not winning that race. “(Reporting by Jill Gralow and Wayne Cole; Editing by Peter Cooney & Shri Navaratnam)

advertisement