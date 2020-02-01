advertisement

Thousands of properties between South Australia and Victoria remained dead after weather conditions burned and thunderstorms disrupted transmission lines as electricity demand increased.

The Australian energy market operator (AEMO) reported that Victoria is expected to face the highest electricity demand in more than five years on Friday.

Temperatures in the state rose to six-year highs above 40 degrees Celsius.

According to AEMO, which manages the electricity and gas markets, the Heywood connecting line between Victoria and South Australia was interrupted at around 1:24 p.m. The Victorians were asked to turn off the lights and raise the temperature of the air conditioning to avoid blackouts.

Officials in Victoria also called on households to stop using dishwashers, washing machines, and pool pumps to cut electricity needs in the evening when people came home from work and turned on their air conditioners.

“It just gives us a bigger buffer,” said Lisa Neville, Victoria’s Minister of Police and Emergency Services.

Victoria’s PSU returned to normal late Friday.

AEMO said it lost reserve power after one of the two transmission lines between the states of South Australia and Victoria failed, which limited the flow of electricity between the two states.

“AEMO sends emergency reserves in Victoria and reaffirms that the Victorians must reduce their energy consumption where it is safe until 9:00 p.m. (1000 GMT) to minimize the potential for power outages this afternoon, ”said a statement.

According to the company, the failure of the transmission cut power to both potlines in Alcoa Corp.’s Portland aluminum smelter. interrupted in Victoria without explaining the effects.

As part of the emergency reserve system, the market operator can use a power supply unit that is not available on the market and can request significant electricity consumers to reduce their energy consumption for a fee in order to avoid power outages.

“If we see a decrease in demand, it should ensure that we have enough supply on the way to the climax,” Andrew Crisp, Victoria’s emergency commissioner, urged the Victorians “to turn off the lights wherever possible “.

“We know that this can make a difference,” he added.

The energy company AusNet Services is working on repairing the transmission lines between the states that failed in hot weather.

“The hot weather it does on such days can affect our energy systems and power supplies,” said AAP.

Electricity should only be saved if this is possible without danger, according to AEMO. Human health and wellbeing must remain a top priority.

Reuters contributed to this report.

