A make-up artist claims that she wooed death after her coffee was made with the wrong milk – which triggered an almost fatal allergic reaction.

Anaphylactic shock is a severe and potentially life-threatening reaction to a trigger, such as an allergy, which often develops very suddenly and worsens quickly. It is considered a medical emergency.

With more options than ever for all diets and allergies in local cafes, cafes and other restaurants, the risk of slipping is higher than ever. For this woman, a slight mistake almost killed her.

Savannah Kyriazopoulos from Dapto in Wollongong, New South Wales, took a latte from her local McDonald’s.

When she drove home, she took three sips. “I tried it and thought it didn’t taste right, but I thought you might just add a lot of sugar,” she told MailOnline.

However, her throat started to close and she quickly got into anaphylactic shock, and when she gasped desperately, she lost control of the vehicle and bumped into a mailbox. The 23-year-old said: “My life flashed before my eyes, everything went black, I really wanted to breathe.”

Fortunately, Savannah had her EpiPen with her. After she injected herself, her sister took her to the nearby hospital, where the doctors gave her more adrenaline to open her airways.

“I was lucky that I wasn’t far from home when the reaction started – I was off the highway and on a quiet street – otherwise it could have been a lot worse,” she added.

When she ordered the latte from her local store, Savannah repeatedly alerted staff to her allergy and made sure that her whole milk was given. She knew nothing about the mistake she had made, especially since the receipt said “whole milk”.

“People just think you are picky and may not like the taste – but your throat can close and you can die.” It’s more serious than these people think. The nurses said if I came five minutes later I wouldn’t be here, “she said.

NHS anaphylaxis symptoms: drowsiness or fainting; Difficulty breathing – such as fast, shallow breathing; wheezing; a fast heartbeat; damp skin; Confusion and fear; and collapse or lose consciousness.

McDonalds has yet to respond to the claims.

