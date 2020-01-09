advertisement

SYDNEY / MELBOURNE – The Australian weather agency sees no sign of cooler weather or significant rainfall in the next few months, an unwelcome forecast for authorities who have warned that only a major flow will stop fires involving all over the place.

After Australia’s hottest and driest year on record in 2019, the Bureau of Meteorology said Thursday temperatures are likely to remain above average over the coming months.

While there was some rainfall coming from the north, it would not be enough to extinguish the burning fires in the southeast of the country, the office said.

“While the rainfall will be welcomed, we are stopping by saying that the drought will fall or really ease the conditions we have seen,” Meteorology Office manager Karl Braganza told reporters at a briefing on her statement. annual report on climate.

Australia has been struggling with heavy fires for months. A three-year drought that has left the village humid, which experts have linked to climate change, has helped fuel the crisis.

More than 10.3 million hectares of land – an area the size of South Korea – has been destroyed since September, killing 26 people and killing or injuring about a billion animals, including livestock.

More than 100 fires remain bright, and authorities have said the largest of the fires will only be submerged by significant rainfall.

The bureau said climate change and natural drivers, including warmer waters than the Indian Ocean outside of Africa, had made Australia’s hottest and driest year of 2019, with the highest forest fire risk assessment.

The country had only 6% of its typical annual rainfall last year, with daytime temperatures well above 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above normal.

“These are great launches we’ve seen in 2019, both in terms of how different they were to the average temperatures and rainfall we see, but also compared to previous records,” Braganza said.

He said these were part of the long-term trends in temperature and fire weather the bureau has observed. Rainfall has been tracked since 1900 and temperatures since 1910.

“Australia is getting warmer, the fire season is getting longer and the severity of the fire weather during this season is getting more frequent and severe,” Braganza said.

“When we look at our climate change forecasts, Australia certainly has to be prepared for those trends to continue.”

(Reporting by Colin Packham and Sonali Paul; editing by Jane Wardell)

