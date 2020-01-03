advertisement

SYDNEY – Australian sports stars, partially ignited by a call to action by tennis player Nick Kyrgios, have rallied to raise funds in support of relief and recovery efforts for the nation’s fire disaster victims.

Hundreds of wildfires have burned more than 5.25 million hectares (13 million hectares) of bushland and destroyed over 1,000 homes in recent months.

Kirgios, the country’s most popular current tennis player, called on Thursday to host a fundraising event ahead of the Australian Open, the first year’s Grand Slam that starts in Melbourne on 20 January.

advertisement

Australian cricketers Glenn Maxwell and Chris Lynn pledged $ 250 for every six they hit during the Big Bash League Twenty20 tournament.

There have also been promises of help from A-League football clubs in the state of Victoria and American basketball player LaMelo Ball – a five-money prospect for the NBA – who has offered to donate a month’s salary to the Illawarra Hawks.

Tennis Australia said Friday it will host an exhibition match “Rally for Relief” at the Rod Laver Arena on January 15 to help raise funds, while proceeds from a Jessica Mauboy concert on the eve of the Open will also be donated Red Cross Appeal.

Kirgios said he will be at the exhibition and while no other names have been confirmed, most of the best tennis players in the world are already in Australia for the inaugural edition of the ATP Cup and other heat tournaments.

Kyrgios has also extended his hand individually by pledging a $ 200 (US $ 140) donation for every share he serves during tennis summer in Australia and has been joined by a number of other players in the car, including the former champion. US Open, Samantha Stosur.

Dangerous smoke from the fires forced the abandonment of a Big Bash match in the country’s capital on December 21, and organizers, anticipating a similar outage, decided on Friday to transfer the tennis tournament to Canberra International.

The ATP Challenger / ITF Futures tournament, scheduled to take place in Canberra next week, has been relocated to the city of Bendigo.

Sporting events went under the sunny skies in Sydney on Friday with no sign of the thick layer of smoke that has surrounded the city on several occasions in recent months.

The third cricket test between Australia and New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground took place in front of a large crowd under sunny skies after a minute of applause for firefighting emergency services.

Organizers have been preparing for smoke-free delays all day on Saturday when temperatures set to rise above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

($ 1 = Australian $ 1,4384) (Additional reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai, Editing by Sam Holmes and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

advertisement