Secretary of State Marise Payne spoke to her Iranian counterpart about an imprisoned Australian academic after the woman asked the government to release her from prison.

Senator Payne spoke to her counterpart on the sidelines of a conference in India, but did not respond to the couple’s conversation about Dr. Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who was sentenced to 10 years for espionage.

“This is not a detention that we support, we do not accept the charges,” the minister told ABC.

Australian Secretary of State Marise Payne speaks during a press conference in the New South Wales Parliament in Sydney, Australia on August 4, 2019. (Lisa Maree Williams / Getty Images)

Moore-Gilbert, a lecturer at the University of Melbourne, has been in the infamous Evin prison in Tehran since October 2018.

She was sentenced to espionage and sentenced to 10 years in prison. A recent appeal has failed.

Moore-Gilbert wrote letters in prison that were smuggled out and published by the Center for Human Rights in Iran.

On Christmas Eve, she wrote that she had been in solitary confinement for a long time, had only made a three-minute phone call to her family in nine months, and had five hunger strikes.

“I ask you, Prime Minister Morrison, to take immediate action as my physical and mental health deteriorates with each additional day I am detained under these conditions,” she said.

In a June 2019 letter, she asked Mr. Morrison “to act faster to deal with this terrible trauma that I and my family have to go through every day”.

Moore-Gilbert also wrote that she had traveled to Iran as part of a university program and conducted research interviews.

“Unfortunately, one of my academic colleagues in this program and one of my interview topics described me as suspicious of the Revolutionary Guard,” she said.

By Rebecca Gredley

