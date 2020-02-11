advertisement

The Australian Research Council (ARC) has awarded over AU $ 262 million ($ 176 million) in grants to projects involving Chinese organizations over a five-year period, according to the Education and Employment Committee, Education Portfolio 2019 involved.

ARC grants included research grants for potential military applications, including work on advanced materials and coatings, cryptography, quantum computing, next-generation radio technologies, and machine learning.

Four of the grants were awarded to the Chinese multinational technology company Huawei and were awarded prior to the decision of former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in August 2018 to exclude high-risk sellers from participating in the Australian 5G network.

In the education portfolio, ARC stated that it has awarded 230 grants to Australian-Chinese research partnerships since 2014. The portfolio includes a “project summary” that explains the purpose of the project for each grant.

According to their website, ARC’s funding programs are part of the National Competitive Grants Program (NCGP), which “provides the most dynamic researchers in Australia with an average of AU $ 800 million ($ 538 million) a year.”

According to the ARC, the purpose of awarding grants is to “increase knowledge and innovation for the benefit of the Australian community by funding the highest quality research, evaluating the quality, commitment and impact of research, and advising on research issues.”

Grants are awarded to “individuals, research teams, and major centers” through two programs, the ARC Discovery Program or the Linkage Program.

However, national security experts fear that taxpayers’ money could actually help China develop technologies that could be used against Australia in the future. An expert calls for an investigation into the high volume of projects related to China.

Australian Strategic Policy Institute executive director Peter Jennings told The Australian that since Chinese institutions are required to hand over all relevant research to the Chinese military, the large amount of Chinese projects funded is “a shocking mistake in due diligence” ,

“It really speaks for the terrible naivety of the Australian research community that it can do so, since it doesn’t seem to notice the more general trends in Chinese politics,” he told the outlet.

“To be honest, it needs to be investigated. There has to be some kind of independent process to determine how much of our research capacity has been exposed to Chinese interests in the name of scientific collaboration. “

Eric Abetz, a spokesman for the Liberal Senator from Tasmania, told The Epoch Times that “the ARC’s allocation of over AU $ 262 million for research collaboration with Chinese institutions over the past five years as part of the” civil-military merger ” deeply troubling. “

“The Chinese government has broadcast that it will use advanced technology to improve its military capabilities, but our institutions do not seem to be aware of this reality. The fact that hundreds of millions of Australian taxpayers are getting to Chinese institutions for unknown purposes needs to be investigated and stopped. “

“The Australians demand full transparency and nothing less,” added the spokesman.

However, during the second reading of the Australian Research Council Amendment Act 2019 on February 11, Victoria Kim Carr’s Senator said that no “inappropriate” measures have been taken in the past five years to provide Australian researchers and Chinese employees with more than AU $ 250 million ,

“It completely contradicts government policy. Accordingly, the targeted use of these so-called collaborations must become all too familiar. Just because it’s selective is not right. We should make it clear that ASPI (Australian Strategic Policy Institute) has the right to be tested in exactly the same way if you seek this level of control. “

Carr added that “working with China and a number of other countries is becoming increasingly important,” and that “this is indeed critical in some areas – materials science, energy, engineering, and computer science. Working with Chinese researchers has also led to life-saving breakthroughs in medicine. “

Meanwhile, Washington has repeatedly voiced national security concerns about Huawei, which was founded in 1987 by a former engineer from the Chinese regime’s People’s Liberation Army, and believed it was a gateway for China to spy on the West and help Chinese intelligence agencies steal secrets. Huawei denies the allegations.

