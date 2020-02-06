advertisement

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Thursday that the Cabinet would be reassigned after two senior ministers resigned.

Darren Chester, Victoria’s Minister of Veterans and Defense Personnel, remains in his position but is promoted to a cabinet post.

Keith Pitt, a Queensland Member of Parliament, will become Australian Minister of Mines and Resources and North Australia. He will also be the new water minister.

Pitt will take over the Mining and Raw Materials and North Australia portfolios from Nationals Senator Matthew Canavan and the Nationals Deputy Head of David Littleproud.

Canavan resigned from the cabinet on Tuesday, giving up his oversight of mining and resources and North Australia as a sign of support for Barnaby Joyce. Joyce failed to challenge rival Michael McCormack as the leader of the National Party – the junior partner in Morrison’s liberal-national coalition government.

Deputy Prime Minister McCormack, leader of the Nationals Party, will continue his role as Minister of Infrastructure and Transport.

Littleproud, who is a newly elected MP for the Nationals Party, previously oversaw agriculture in 2017-2019 and will regain this portfolio and replace former Nationals MP Bridget McKenzie.

McKenzie resigned from her role as Secretary of Agriculture on Sunday after an investigation revealed that she was violating ministerial standards by not declaring herself a member of a shooting club before granting him a $ 36,000 sports scholarship.

Littleproud will continue to serve as Minister of Drought and Emergency Management, but his water portfolio has been transferred to Pitt.

The Australian extractive sector welcomed the appointment of Pitt.

“Keith Pitt has a reputation for speaking directly, and as a regional Queenslander, he knows firsthand how important the extractive sector is for job creation and investment in regional communities,” said Ian Macfarlane, executive director of the Queensland Resources Council Reuters, in an email statement.

“He also has a deep understanding of the political issues related to the extractive sector, particularly the need for affordable and reliable energy.”

According to McCormack, the Pitt and Chester promotions in the cabinet show the Morrison government’s commitment to North Australia and defense veterans, The Australian reported.

Reuters contributed to this report

[TagsToTranslate] Australia

