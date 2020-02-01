advertisement

Hello and welcome to Sports Stars live coverage of the Australian Open 2020 women’s final between Sofia Kenin and Garbine Muguruza.

The only time these women met was the China Open, in which Kenin won in three sets.

The finalists made it to the middle. The umpire communicates the rules to the players. Muguruza opts for the reception so that Kenin makes the first serve in the final.

PREVIEW

Serena Williams dominated the conversation before Australian Open But the women’s final on Saturday is between Garbine Muguruza and unannounced Sofia Kenin – A 750-1 long shot of a championship game that no one predicted.

After a tournament full of surprises, the 21-year-old Kenin Williams can even oust as the best-placed American if she manages to change the plot against Melbourne’s Muguruza in Melbourne.

38-year-old American legend Williams tried to break Australian Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles, but lost to Chinese Wang Qiang in the third round.

Reigning champion Naomi Osaka went to the 15-year-old sensation Coco Gauff in the same phase, who was immediately spruced up by her American team.

Six of the top 10 seeds dropped out in the third round and appeared to open the tournament for Australia’s world number 1, Ashleigh Barty.

Kenin, who was born in Moscow and finished 14th, showed remarkably little nerves in the first Grand Slam semi-final on Thursday when she broke her heart in straight sentences.

World Ranking

Even if she loses the final, Kenin will reach a career high of nine in the world from her current 15th place.

If she defeats Muguruza – which she did in her last meeting at the China Open in the fall – she will overtake Williams in seventh place.

“After this week, she’s a top 10 player, she deserves this respect and she deserves recognition,” said beaten Barty, who at the latest succumbed to fiery Kenin.

“She played an exceptional tournament, she has had an exceptional tournament in the past 12 months.”

Kenin won her first WTA title in Hobart just 12 months ago and added two more during the season, with the determination and aggression that has become her hallmark in the past 14 days.

“I’ve always had that, no matter who I play, where I play, I’ll fight for it,” said Kenin, who moved from Russia to the United States with her family as a baby.

Muguruza roars back

The 26-year-old Muguruza will try to tame Kenin next. British bookmaker William Hill said the chances of a Kenin Muguruza final were 750-1 before the Australian Open started.

She makes Muguruza a favorite because she has the greatest experiences after winning the French Open 2016 and Wimbledon 2017.

But this is her first final in Melbourne and she is number 32 in the world after her form has alarmingly weakened in the past 18 months.

The Venezuelan-born Spaniard started her Australian Open campaign with a viral illness and lost the first set of her first game 6-0 to Shelby Rogers.

But with the illness on the way out and Conchita Martinez as a trainer since November, Muguruza has hardly looked back.

Muguruza, which was sown in a Grand Slam for the first time since 2014, hit three top 10 seeds to reach the final.

She fought back against fourth-placed Simona Halep in both sets in the semifinals and defeated her former compatriots 7: 6 (10: 8) and 7: 5.

Muguruza is not suitable for high-spirited celebrations and she doesn’t reveal so much in her post-game comments.

It was up to Halep to say that the Spaniard again has the quality to be the best-placed player in the world – but with one caveat.

“If she can play like this every day, she can definitely be number one,” said the 28-year-old Romanian, also a French Open and Wimbledon champion, after her hard-fought semi-final.

“But it is difficult to do that. Consistency on tour – it is the most important and the most difficult.”

form guide

Kenin – Round 1 – v Trevisan – 6-2, 6-4

round 2 – v Li – 6-1, 6-3

Round 3 – v Zhang – 7-5, 7-6 (7)

Round 4 – v Guaff – 6 (5) -7, 6-3, 6-0

QF –v-Jabeur – 6-4, 6-4

SF -v- Barty – 7-6 (6), 7-5

Muguruza round 1 – v Rogers – 0-6, 6-1, 6-0

round 2 – v Tomljanovic – 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

Round 3 – v – Svitolina – 6-1, 6-2

Round 4 – v – Bertens – 6-3, 6-3

QF – v -1 – Pavlyuchenkova- 7-5, 6-3

SF -v- Halftime – 7-6 (8), 7-5

