Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a surprising exit from the Australian Open by Milos Raonic in Friday’s third round.

The Greek was beaten in straight sets and did not break even against the relentless power and precision of the Raonian service.

Roger Federer made his 100th match win at Melbourne Park one of the most memorable when he survived a tough encounter with John Millman.

The six-time champion remains on the way to the semi-final against Novak Djokovic, who was able to tackle Yoshihito Nishioka’s challenge relentlessly.

Roberto Bautista Agut was ousted by Marin Cilic, and there were also victories for Diego Schwartzman, Marton Fucsovics, Tennys Sandgren and Fabio Fognini.

RAONIC LEAVES TSITSIPAS WHILE DJOKOVIC CONTINUES

There was a shock for Tsitsipas from the sixth seed, who had a 7: 5, 6: 4, 7: 6 (7: 2) defeat and simply had no answer to Raonic’s serve and forehand.

The 21-year-old struggled to assert himself against the Raonic’s attack and was unable to take any chance of a break against a player who hadn’t served at this year’s tournament.

“It’s a shot you can get knocked down at all the time, and you’re just there and get hit in the face with a shot. There’s not much you can do,” said Tsitsipas as he faced the Canadian.

“I’m not saying it’s luck. It’s an ability. I felt a bit stupid to return his serves.”

Defending champion Djokovic was in excellent shape and sent Nishioka 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 to end his fight for the eighth title.

Djokovic described the win as “one of the best service games I’ve had recently” and attributed coach Goran Ivanisevic after firing 17 aces and throwing only eight points on the serve, for the 12th time in Melbourne for the second week to reach.

The Serb meets Schwartzman, who dropped Dusan Lajovic 6: 2, 6: 3, 7: 6 (9: 7).

SPRING TON UP AFTER A TIE BREAK TURNAROUND

Federer’s 100th victory at the Australian Open was secured at 00:48 local time after a marathon encounter with Millman.

The 38-year-old won after four hours and three minutes of brutal tennis against the Australian 4: 6, 7: 6 (7: 2), 6: 4, 4: 6 (10: 8) at the US Open two years ago ,

Federer struggled to defeat to take the lead, but after Millman forced a decision, the momentum seemed to prevail over a crowd that didn’t overwhelmingly support the Swiss champions.

Millman led 3-0 and 8-4 in the final set, but Federer rallied on the edge of the field to score the first match point and took advantage when a Millman volley offered him a routine pass shot.

“Oh god, it was tough,” said Federer to Jim Courier on the pitch after the game. “Thank goodness it was a match tie break, otherwise I would have lost it.”

Federer meets Fucsovics in round four. The Hungarian defeated Tommy Paul 6-1, 6-1 and 6-4 in a one-sided match.

