MELBOURNE – Highlights of the first day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year on Monday (AEST times; GMT + 11):

Petra Kvitova said her disastrous 6-1 6-0 win over Katerina Siniakova was bitter, as her Czech compatriot sat down in tears late in the competition.

“I saw Katka was in the last game of our match crying, so it wasn’t really fun for me. We know each other well,” Kvitova told reporters.

“We practice at the same club in Prague and it is not easy to play (someone) who knows him well. But it is a tennis match and I just had to keep going.”

1633 WOZNIAKI HAS NO RESTRICTIONS RISK BEFORE THE OLYMPICS

Caroline Wozniacki said she thought about retiring after this year’s Olympics, but the former world No. 1 has no regrets about her decision to leave after attending the Australian Open.

“I wish I had played doubles or mixed doubles. That would have made it even more desirable for me to get out there … who knows? Maybe I’ll show up and do something else,” Wozniacki told reporters.

Asked about a possible distance run, the 29-year-old added: “I don’t know if the Olympics and a marathon would be my way. Maybe in a slightly cheaper way.”

1555 FEDERAL CRUISES NO TWO ROAD

Roger Federer, who is looking to become the first 38-year-old to capture a Grand Slam singles title in the Open era, outscored American Steve Johnson 6-3 6-2 6-2.

1550 KVITOVA GOOD P FORR SINIAKOVA CZECH COMPANY

Last year’s runner-up, Petra Kvitova, seventy, won 12 games in a row to beat her colleague Katerina Siniakova 6-1 6-0 and set up a meeting with Spain’s Paula Badosa.

1505 WOZNIACKI STROLLS AHN PASTR BEFORE THE RAIN RISK AREAS

Caroline Wozniacki, playing in the last tournament of her career, was relieved in the past by American Kristie Ahn 6-1 6-3 while Romania’s Sorana Cirstea stunned 32nd seed Barbora Strycova 6-2 7-6 (5 ) before it rained outside courts.

1433 EVANS BATTLING ON MCDONALD

Britain’s Dan Evans recovered from two sets to defeat unheard American Mackenzie McDonald 3-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-3, while Hungary’s Marton Fucsovics stunned Canada’s 13th seed Denis Shapovalov 6-3. 3 6-7 (7) 6-1 7-6 (3).

Guido Pella, the 22nd seed, ended his three-match losing streak in Melbourne Park with a 6-3 7-5 6-4 victory over John-Patrick Smith.

1409 P FORR OLYMPIA, PLAY-DOH Pipes SERENA FEATURES

Serena Williams was asked after her first-round victory whether her young daughter Olympia was still able to understand the magnitude of her accomplishments.

“Sadly no. She only cares about Play Doh and Qai Qai (her doll). I try and tell her that I’m somebody … around town I just know as Olympia’s mother,” Williams said.

1359 SERENA PASTAR POTAPOVA POWERS

American Serena Williams began her latest quest for a 24th Single Grand Slam record-breaking title with a 6-0 6-3 victory over Russian teenager Anastasia Potapova. Williams fired nine aces and broke her opponent five times in a contest that lasted 58 minutes.

1331 OSAKA SH Spend Money On Clothes

A win to start defending her title was doubly sweet for Naomi Osaka with a special guest cheering her on from the crowd. “My dad watched my game out of my box for the first time during a Grand Slam. I feel very happy, ”the 22-year-old tweeted.

1308 QUERREY SHOULD BE CORIC, BRING IT TO THE MARKET

Undefeated American Sam Querrey knocked out 25 seed Croatia’s Borna Coric 6-3 6-4 6-4 and was joined in the second round by eighth seed Matteo Berrettini, who beat Australian wild card Andrew Harris 6-3 6- 1 6-3 for his first Australian Open victory.

1235 OSAKA NO ONE ROAD

Defending champion Naomi Osaka overcame sharp winds and a fierce opponent in Maria Bouzkova to advance to the second round with a 6-2 6-4 victory.

Osaka had relied on a powerful serve and fierce edge to get himself out of trouble and overcome 28 powerless errors as she broke the check twice in each group to seal the victory.

1202 FIRST BADOSA ON OUR SECOND ROAD

Paula Badosa became the first player in the second round with her 6-1 6-0 demolition of Swedish qualifier Johanna Larsson in just 57 minutes on Court 22.

Badossa, 22, of American origin will face either Katerina Siniakova, or seventh seed Petra Kvitova in the second round.

1140 POWERFUL LOUNGE LOGIC

Canada’s Milos Raonic has had a late opponent change for his first-round match on Monday after Moldova’s Radu Albot retired, organizers said.

Albot has been replaced in a draw by lucky loser Lorenzo Giustino of Italy for the Clash of Courts 19.

1100 PLAY NDEROAY ALTOUGH EXPECTED RAIN

Playing began on time in all courts, though the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast heavy rainfall throughout the day with a high of just 21C (69.8 ° F).

Smoke from the fires affected by the qualification has been extinguished and the Environmental Protection Agency in Victoria has rated the air quality as good. (Edited by Greg Stutchbury and Shrivathsa Sridhar; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Himani Sarkar)

