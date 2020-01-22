advertisement

MELBOURNE – Highlights of the third day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, Wednesday (AEST times; GMT + 11):

1305 KVITOVA BADOSA

Wimbledon two-time champion Petra Kvitova fired seven stakes and 31 winners in a narrow 7-5 7-5 victory over Spain’s Paula Badosa in their first career meeting.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka said after her victory over Zheng Saisai that she was not thinking much about regaining the world number one ranking, with Ash Barty of the best ranking ahead of the Japanese third seed.

“Ash is like 2,000 points in front of me and I have to defend this. I’m like yo, I would drop out of the top 10 places for real,” the 22-year-old said.

1246 OSAKA STAVES OFF ZHENG CHALLENGE

Defending champion Naomi Osaka curbed a strong effort on the return from China’s Zheng Saisai, racking up 4-2 down in the second set to overpower 6-2 6-4 and reach the third round.

The play began on the third day’s schedule, with defending champion Naomi Osaka taking on China’s Zheng Saisai at Margaret Court Arena for a third-round spot on a warm and bold morning in Melbourne Park.

The temperature is forecast to reach 32 degrees Celsius (90F) before a late cool change in rain. (Compiled by Ian Ransom and Shrivathsa Sridhar; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

