MELBOURNE – Highlights of the second day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, Tuesday (AEST times; GMT + 11):

1838 SCIENCE MUNICIPALITY OF SCIENCE, ANISIMOVA SUPPORT

Garbine Muguruza, who withdrew from Hobart International due to a viral illness, overcame its prolonged effects to defeat qualifier Shelby Rogers 0-6 6-1 6-0 as Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas stunned 21st seed Amanda Anisimova 6-3 4-6 6- 3.

1710 MILESTONE P FORR WAWRINKA

Former champion Stan Wawrinka celebrated his 200th Grand Slam match with a 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-4 6-4 victory over Bosnia’s Damir Dzumhur.

1654 MILLMAN HAPPI T GR GRIND TUT HUMA RESULTS

John Millman is no stranger to long, drainage matches and while the Australian said he would like to get some quicker wins under his belt, he will stick to his tennis brand.

“I would like to get out there and get quick points. That’s not how I’m built. And I think I can be proud of how I do my business,” Millman said after beating Ugo Humbert 7-6 ( 3) 6-3 1-6 7-5.

1645 STROLLS NADAL DELLIEN PASTR

World number one Rafa Nadal began his quest for a 20th Grand Slam title to equal his big rival Roger Federer with a routine 6-2 6-3 6-0 win over Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien.

If the Spaniard repeats his 2009 success in Melbourne, he will become the first man in the open era to capture each of the four majors at least twice.

1557 CASES OF SHARAPOVAS OBTAIN O MELBOURNE TRANSLATION

Former champion Maria Sharapova said she was not sure if she would return to the Australian Open next year after the wild card suffered a third consecutive first round exit in a Grand Slam.

“I don’t know. I’ve been lucky enough to put myself here … it’s hard for me to tell what will happen in 12 months time,” the five-time Grand Slam champion, who is hampered by a shoulder injury.

1544 KYRGIOS PREDICTIONS ING ALL P FORR PAUL AMERICAN

American Tommy Paul drew praise from local favorite Nick Kyrgios after his 4-6 6-4 6-4 6-4 victory over Argentinean Leonardo Mayer for his first Grand Slam victory in the main draw.

“Just the beginning. This kid is going to do great things,” tweeted Kirgios.

1537 THIEM Q TOO GOOD P FORR AGEN MANNARINO

Fifth seed Dominic Thiem maintained his 100% record against Adrian Mannarino, winning an eighth career meeting with the French 6-3 7-5 6-2 to advance to the second round.

1510 ANISIMOVA FAN BIG OF CANDY LOCAL

American teenager Amanda Anisimova has had enough time to indulge her sweet tooth ahead of the first round encounter with Kazakh Zarina Diyas. “Why is candy in Australia so good? So underrated,” the 18-year-old tweeted before the match.

1445 BENCIC HAPPY TO TO LET USE TV AND SERVICE BUSHFIRE FOLLOWS

Belinda Bencic, who has pledged to donate $ 200 to the fire relief effort with each double fault she serves at the Australian Open, said she could easily have more than a quarter in her win over Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova .

“Great, great. I could have done more, but I didn’t,” Bencic told reporters before remembering that she hit four more shots. “Yeah, so I can donate (to) both.”

1421 HEADS EDUCATED IN OUR SECOND ROAD, SHARAPOVA QRON

American Madison Keys, a semifinalist here in 2015, blew 29 winners in a 6-3 6-1 victory over Russia’s Daria Kasatkina, while 19th seed Donna Vekic curbed former champion Maria Sharapova 6-3 6-4.

1352 FOGNINI PLERFUNDON INTRODUCTION KUNDR OPELKA

Italy’s Fabio Fognini, the 12th seed, was beaten by two teams down to defeat the untrained American Reilly Opelka 3-6 6-7 (3) 6-4 6-3 7-6 (5) In a match lasting three hours and 38 minutes.

In other first-round games held by a rainy opening day, Milos Raonic beat lucky loser Lorenzo Giustino 6-2 6-1 6-3 while Marin Cilic defeated Corentin Moutet 6-3 6-2 6-4 .

1257 PLISKOVA VDON MLADENOVIC

Brisbane International champion Karolina Pliskova maintained her unbeaten start of the year with a 6-1 7-5 win over France’s Kristina Mladenovic while sixth seed Belinda Bencic advanced to the second round with a 6-3 7-5 win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.

1143 BUDGET COUNTY FROM JABEUR TUNISIA

12th seed Johanna Konta was the first big-name player to be knocked out on Tuesday when Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur knocked down 6-4 6-2 in just over an hour at the 1573 Arena.

The duo were one of the first to start on Tuesday after the rain played devastatingly on the first day.

Konta has been plagued by a knee injury for more than a year and had not played in more than four months after trying to recover pre-season fitness by opening the Grand Slam.

Jabeur signed the win when Konta’s back defense sailed over the starting base and she now faces either Madison Brengle or Caroline Garcia in the next round.

1049 LAYNI BUSINESS MONEY

The play took place early on day two on the outside field after a number of matches were suspended on day one due to heavy rain in Melbourne.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted weather clearing at a temperature of only 22C (71.6 ° F).

Smoke from the fires affected by the qualification has been extinguished and the Environmental Protection Agency in Victoria has rated the air quality as good. (Edited by Greg Stutchbury and Shrivathsa Sridhar; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Himani Sarkar)

