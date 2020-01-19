advertisement

The 108th edition of the Australian Open begins on Monday when the world’s best tennis players compete against each other at the first Grand Slam in 2020. Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka will return to defend the titles they won last year.

The pair will be fiercely contested in the men’s and women’s draw from stacked fields as a variety of players strive for fame in Melbourne.

Ahead of the action in Down Under, you will find a selection of the best facts about the Australian Open here.

In the past three years, 10 different players have won in the women’s 12 Grand Slam tournaments. Only Simona Halep and Osaka have won twice during this time. Djokovic won his seventh Australian Open title in 2019, most of all male players in the tournament’s history. He won the event every time he reached the semi-finals. RELATED Australian Open 2020: Medvedev Gains Confidence, But Accepts “Big Three” Hard To Stop Of the last 14 editions of the Australian Open, 12 have been won by Djokovic (7) or Roger Federer (5) – Rafael Nadal (2009) and Stan Wawrinka (2014) are the only other winners during this period. Victoria Azarenka (2012, 2013), Serena Williams (2009, 2010) and Jennifer Capriati (2001, 2002) are the only women to have won consecutive titles at the Australian Open since 2000. Federer won his sixth Australian Open title in 2018, 14 years after his first win at the event; No player has won multiple Australian Open titles in the Open Era for an extended period of time. It is his last win in a Grand Slam tournament. Since 2005, only Serena (2010, 2015) and Azarenka (2013) have won the Australian Open title as number 1 in the world rankings. RELATED Australian Open 2020 draw: Djokovic is on the way to a collision with Federer when Venus meets Gauff again Serena has not won any of the last 11 Grand Slams. Her last win at the Australian Open was in 2017 when she was pregnant. This is the longest period of time for the American woman without a major title. Petra Kvitova lost in the Australian Open final last year, the only time she has gone beyond the quarter-finals in her last 19 Grand Slam appearances since winning Wimbledon in 2014. Either Nadal or Andy Murray were runner-up in nine of the last ten Australian Open men’s finals, Murray lost five times and Nadal four times. Marin Cilic was the only other player to lose an Australian Open final in that period in 2018. The last time an Australian reached the men’s final at the Australian Open was Lleyton Hewitt in 2005 and the last Australian to win the title was Mark Edmondson in 1976 (against his compatriot John Newcombe).

