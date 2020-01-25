advertisement

Serena Williams “definitely” still believes that Margaret Court can record 24 Grand Slam titles despite her shocked exit from the Australian Open.

Williams, a 23-time big winner, was at the wrong end of the week’s first big surprise at Melbourne Park, losing 6-4, 6-7 (2-7), 7-5 against Wang Qiang in the third round on Friday.

READ |

Serena Williams surprised by Wang Qiang at the Australian Open

advertisement

The Americans are waiting for a record triumph and their previous Grand Slam success at this tournament three years ago.

Williams, who lost four major finals and then gave birth to her first child, insists that if she wasn’t sure about getting on her honorary list, she wouldn’t play anymore.

“I definitely think or I wouldn’t be on tour,” she told reporters in Melbourne. “I don’t just play to have fun. Losing is really not fun to play to lose.

“I don’t know. I seemed to be doing well in the last two slams of the year. I don’t know. I’ve won them all several times. Each one is definitely an opportunity for me to go out there and win.”

“It’s not even about the slams, it’s just about playing good tennis, and I didn’t do that today. It’s more disappointing.

“So it’s not even about winning, it’s just about being better. That’s what it is for me today.”

Williams will turn 39 this year, but sees no reason why she won’t compete in the Australian Open again in 2021.

“I feel on the way up so we’ll see. I don’t know,” she said. “I don’t even think of anything, of not being here.”

advertisement