Wilson Smith

The leader of the Australian Bushfire Recovery has urged Novak Djokovic to honor Alexander Zverev’s commitment to donate his prize money to the victims of the devastating flames that have swept the country if he wins the Australian Open.

Djokovic, who has won more than $ 140 million in his brilliant career, will face Dominic Thiem in Sunday’s final to claim the eighth title at Melbourne Park.

National Bushfire Recovery Agency head Andrew Colvin has urged the Australian Open finalists to do their part to revive the bushfire.

“If Novak Djokovic wanted to play (Zverev), I would absolutely love it. Let us both play together and invest some money for the Australian community, which, to be honest, has supported our international tennis stars so well.”

Mr. Colvin also praised the efforts of Australian Nick Kyrgios, who promised to donate $ 200 for every ass attack in the summer.

“Nick is a Canberra boy. The whole Canberra community is behind him, as is all of Australia, “he said.

“We loved watching each ace and knowing if it would find its way to our needy communities.

“Good to him. We all would have loved to get him through the finals.

“He did his best and we are proud of the efforts he made.”

