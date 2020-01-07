advertisement

The insistence that playing in the upcoming Grand Slam tournament will be able to continue in the refined air if the smoke pours into Melbourne Park came as French Open tournament director Guy Jorget said tennis should be ranked second in Australia due to health and humanitarian issues.

More than 20 people have been killed in the fires, and one expert estimates that half a billion animals could also be killed.

World No.2 Novak Okovich has said it is worth considering the delayed start of the tournament if conditions in Melbourne are extreme.

Forget the Australian Open quarter-final first round final, L’Equipe said. “Whatever sporting event they have, they certainly follow the dramatic considerations that Australians are now passing.

“The players who are competing for their passion when a whole country is under fire with many victims and thousands of burned animals is secondary.

“The country is facing an incredible natural disaster. It would be the same if there was a terrorist problem. Sport is the second.

“I don’t know what Tennis Australia and its director Craig Tillie will decide to send me a message of support, but they have to face, like all Australians, far more serious things than good progress. tennis tournament. ”

Tiley is confident that tennis can move forward, though playing on the outside can be stopped if the smoke affects the area and affects air quality.

The game must be dismal at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Arena and Margaret Court Arena, given that they have rooftops.

Asked by fans on Twitter if there was a Plan B if the smoke caused such a problem, the tournament outlined its intentions.

It stated: “We have three rooftops on the stadium and eight indoor courts in Melbourne.

“In the unlikely event of extreme tobacco conditions, the roofs will be closed at the stadiums of three stadiums and the games will continue in their air-conditioned and air-filtered environment.

“If the smoke enters the court of three stadiums. The air conditioning system will refine it. “

Thiel, however, told Melbourne in an interview with The Age: “We have specialists who analyze all the live data available on our sites as much as possible and regularly consult with tournament officials, and in the case of heat and smoke, medical experts.

“We have real-time air quality monitoring at all our locations and we work closely with medical staff and local experts to ensure that we have the best information available to make any decision to stop at any time. »»:

According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, it is predicted that the smoke hammer will become a problem in the next two days.

After that, fluctuating temperatures are expected, until the first salvo of 2020, which begins on January 20.

