Rafael Nadal, the world’s number 1, weathered a violent storm by brave showman Nick Kyrgios on Monday to face the Australian Open quarter-final against Dominic Thiem and keep his pursuit of the 20th Grand Slam title alive.

The Spanish top seed came through an exciting duel in the Rod Laver Arena (6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8/6), 7-6 (7/4) to end the brave hopes of the basketball-loving Australian. who came to court wearing an LA Lakers shirt in honor of Kobe Bryant.

He now meets Thiem in fifth after the Austrian has overtaken Gael Monfils with 6: 2, 6: 4, 6: 4.

“What can I say about Nick? If he plays with this positive attitude like today, he gives our sport a lot of positive things, ”said Nadal, the 2009 champion who wants to break Roger Federer’s record of 20 slam crowns.

“He is one of the greatest talents we have on our tour and I like Nick Kyrgios throughout the tournament.”

“I’m just glad I won another game tonight, an important one,” he added.

After Nadal charged Kyrgios with lack of respect last year, the game was viewed as resentment and the Australian replied that the Spaniard was “super salty”.

But Kyrgios previously had a conciliatory tone, which Nadal called “hell man”, and which was played with respect from both sides.

There was little to split on paper. Nadal led her career 4-3, but Kyrgios won 2-1 on hard courts and even 1-1 in their Grand Slam games, both at Wimbledon.

The second of these was a hot affair last year, in which Kyrgios scolded the referee, served under the arms and deliberately fired a forehand at the Spaniard.

The Australian left the Rod Laver Arena wearing a yellow Bryant undershirt as a sign of respect for the legend that tragically died in a helicopter crash, and a short video homage was shown.

Both held their opening games before Nadal paused in the fourth game.

He read Kyrgios’ monster serve well and got the return back over the web.

Kyrgios started talking to himself, never a good sign at the start of the game, and since Nadal was too strong from behind, he comfortably took the set with him.

But the Australian calmed down and played his first competitive game in the second set in a 10-minute round. When his exuberant fans stood behind him, he interrupted Nadal with a swinging forehand and scored a 3-1 lead.

He fed the crowd’s energy and sealed the set with an ace.

Kyrgios was enjoying himself, grinning and applauding Nadal when the couple contested some fascinating rallies in a top-class third set.

But he began to unravel around 6-5, was irritated by a line judge, and told the referee, “We’re giving 130 percent and he can’t get real line calls.” It’s embarrassing. “And when Kyrgios went down 3-1 in the tie-breaker, he slammed his bat and left a mess.

Then at 5-5 in the tie-break Kyrgios double fault, which gave Nadal a setpoint. In bizarre scenes, the Spaniard reacted with a double mistake before finally taking the set and pumping his fists furiously.

Kyrgios seemed exhausted and no longer wanted to take Nadal 2-1 in the lead, and the Spaniard seemed to be on the way to the finish line.

But, surprisingly, he made a double mistake when he served for the match to give Kyrgios a breakpoint, and it went back to a tie-break where Nadal finally sealed the win.

