advertisement

Dangerous conditions pushed back the first qualifying matches on Tuesday (January 14th), with Dalila Yakupovic falling to her knees and having trouble breathing, forcing the Slovenian to retire from the match with Stefania Vogel.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Victoria says it is predicted that “very bad” conditions will improve with the likelihood of a hurricane.

advertisement

Therefore, the game would start at local time13. At 00:00 (GMT 02:00).

The #AusOpen practice has been suspended until 11am due to air quality concerns, and games will not start until 1.00pm.

Qualification Schedule – Wednesday, January 15 – https://t.co/WfL8LyRlfs

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) on January 14, 2020

“The practice has been suspended until 11am due to air quality concerns, and the game will not start until 1pm,” the Australian Tennis Association said in a statement.

“Conditions at Melbourne Park are constantly monitored, and further decisions will be made using on-site data and in close consultation with our medical team, the Bureau of Meteorology and EPA Victoria scientists.

“The data and measurements available at the scene were similar to yesterday’s case, when practice and playing activities were stopped and postponed. Yesterday conditions were expected to improve during the day, which happened.

“Playing and practicing in the Tralgon and Bendigo tournaments, as well as the junior event at Melbourne’s Royal Park, is also suspended.”

Australia’s wildfires have killed at least 28 people and burned nearly 10 million hectares since July 1.

Get breaking news alerts.

Allow notifications

You are already subscribed

advertisement