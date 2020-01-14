advertisement

The game was scheduled to start at 10am local time. At 00:00 (GMT, 23:00 GMT), but the dense smoke covered Melbourne, leading him to bring it back for an hour.

In recent months, fires have shaken Australia and raised concerns about player and spectator welfare in the first big slam of the year, with the main draw starting on Monday (January 20).

Poor air quality has already affected the event, and the Australian Open Championship announcement was also suspended on Tuesday (January 14) morning.

“The practice was temporarily suspended this morning because of poor air quality,” it said.

“The qualification games will start at 11am. Conditions on the site are improving and are constantly being monitored.

Further decisions will be made on the basis of on-site data and in close consultation with our medical team, the Bureau of Meteorology and EPA Victoria.

As always, the health and safety of our players, our staff and our fans is our top priority.

Air quality in Melbourne is in the ‘dangerous’ and ‘very poor’ range, from midnight local time (GMT, 1pm), according to readings by Victoria’s Environmental Protection Agency.

