advertisement

Defending champion Naomi Osaka reached the third round of the Australian Open with a direct victory over Saisai Zheng.

In warm but windy conditions in Melbourne, Osaka won 6-2 in the Margaret Court Arena against Chinese Zheng 6-4 on Wednesday.

Japanese star Osaka meets either teenage sensation Coco Gauff or Sorana Cirstea at Melbourne Park.

advertisement

Osaka had a strong start ahead of a healthy Japanese contingent and slumped 2-0 in the second game. After a long forehand shot he had to give up again.

Zheng managed to get back on duty, but two consecutive mistakes returned the break to Osaka, whose strength and precision helped finish the set in 34 minutes.

READ |

Australian Open 2020: Alexander Zverev will donate the full $ 2.83 million prize to Bushfire Relief if he wins the event

Osaka fought off two breakpoints in the opening game of the second set, but Zheng still had her chances of serving the two-time Grand Slam champion.

Zheng, who also secured a break point for the 1-1 draw, got off her feet for the fifth time when she took the 2-1 lead.

Zheng’s disciplined approach frustrated Osaka, who threw and kicked her racket before immediately recapturing the break. The couple exchanged breaks as Osaka’s casual mistakes increased until they sat down after an hour and 20 minutes to see the match.

– Wozniacki avoids retirement with battle display –

Caroline Wozniacki extended her career by at least one more game after winning 7-5 and 7-5 against 23rd seeded Dayana Yastremska in the second round on Wednesday.

Wozniacki will retire after the Australian Open and the 2018 champion had the prospect of kicking out the glowing Yastremska, who went 5-1 in the first set.

Yastremska was in control before Wozniacki, the former world leader, failed six games in a row to steal the set at Margaret Court Arena. Wozniacki had a double break and 3-0 at the beginning of the second set before going through another storm at Melbourne Park.

After losing momentum, Yastremska asked for a medical break and it seemed helpful when the Ukrainian parried three match balls for 5-5. But the 29-year-old Danish star Wozniacki was undeniable and ensured that her farewell party reached the third round after more than two hours on the court.

advertisement