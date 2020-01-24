advertisement

Novak Djokovic shot past Yoshihito Nishioka and reached the fourth round of the Australian Open on Friday. The Serbian superstar showed a brilliant performance with which he beat Nishioka 6: 3, 6: 2 and 6: 2 in the Rod Laver Arena.

Djokovic, a 16-time Srand Slam champion, lost an incredible eight points in his 85-minute victory. Djokovic, who set the record seven times in Melbourne, met Diego Schwartzman in the fourth round.

Djokovic, who beat Nishioka at the Davis Cup final last year, started quickly and took the lead 3-0, which would prove crucial in the first set.

advertisement

Nishioka sent a long backhand to immediately fall behind in the second set, and Djokovic was in constant command, especially when serving.

Djokovic unbelievably lost just one point on the serve in the first two sets without Nishioka having anything against it. He started the third set with a 4-0 lead and secured a convincing victory.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN Novak Djokovic [2] v. Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3 6-2 6-2

WINNERS / EASY ERRORS Djokovic – 40/23; Nishioka – 15/22

ACES / DOUBLE FAULTS Djokovic – 17/2; Nishioka – 1/4

BREAK POINTS WON Djokovic – 5/6; Nishioka – 0/1

FIRST SERVING PERCENTAGE Djokovic – 74; Nishioka – 58

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS RECEIVED IN THE FIRST / SECOND SERVICE Djokovic – 93/69; Nishioka – 67/39

TOTAL SCORE Djokovic – 87; Nishioka – 49

advertisement