Nadal dominates Federica Delbonis

In three previous matches, the Spaniard never threw 29-year-old Azul and continued that trend with a 6-3 7-6 (4) 6-1 victory in his first night clash at the Rhode Laver Arena.

Nadal’s biggest challenge came in a tense 70-minute second set that failed to convert to nine break-ins before straining on an unnoticed first serve. But his greatest fear came with the finish line.

When Delbonis was serving 1-4, Nadal had previously pleaded guilty to shooting himself in the head under the girl’s head.

The Spaniard immediately ran to check on his stunned victim and apologized for his cheek.

Delbonis would have to become the highest-rated player to win the 19-time Grand Slam champion in Melbourne if he could pull off the impossibility of two sets and fail.

Fortunately for Nadal, the third-inning series for his South American opponent lasted seven more points.

ICYMI For a moment *, the ball kid will never forget.

And neither will @RafaelNadal #AusOpen I # AO2020 pic.twitter.com/pnOiQUWxOc

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) on January 23, 2020

The warning was so overwhelmingly skipped over the Spanish first game, that he was left to laugh at it.

But the more usual winner, a point, later made its transition.

The 2009 champion at Melbourne Park was particularly effective in servicing as he had never faced a break point all night, but he had to make a dreadful conversion rate, which was just three out of 20 opportunities.

Thiem survives a five-year scare

Targeting the maiden Grand Slam crown, the Austrian looked fragile as the crowd gathered behind a wild booth, but eventually dominated 6-2, 5-7, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1 , 6-2 in 3 hours 22 minutes. The team is as much of a player as it was when it reached the final two Roland Garros finals, but at times it was subject to a player in the 140th position that controlled most of the second and third sets.

“It was a tough match, Alex played well and he had the support of the crowd,” said Thiem, who has never finished fourth in the previous six attempts. “But I also love playing in such a great atmosphere.”

In the third round, he faces another difficult clash against 29th-seeded American Taylor Fritz or Kevin Anderson of South Africa. The team looked comfortable after competing in the opening set and served 5-4 to go two sets ahead. But the crowd was cursing Bolt and he was surprisingly broke. His tide turned as he rallied to collect 7-5 sets. The third set was a solid affair, and no player gave an inch. The team had the opportunity to have two break points 4-4 but could not convert.

The Austrian’s best efforts were met with resistance, and Bolt saved three more break points in his next service game, disappointing Thiem with his missed opportunities. It went through a tie, and Bolt led 6-2 at halftime, but it came as a surprise as Thiem scored three points in a row before the Australian lowered an acne to get two sets in front.

However, Thiem restored his mood and broke twice after a series of long base rallies to get the match in the decisive set. The Austrian’s spotlight and fitness were decisive in the fifth, when Bolt first broke into the net and gave him a break, and he started to win as his opponent flagged down.

Kirgios wins easily

Nick Kirgios blows up Frenchman Phil Simon in court on Thursday at the Australian Open on Thursday, with raw talent shining in front of the home crowd.

The 24-year-old Simon was a veteran early on, then lost focus and was hammered out before going on to win his favorite at Melbourne Arena 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

It confirmed the third round match with either Russian 16th generation Karen Khachanov or Swedish Michael Emery, as a result of which the winner of the tournament, of course, met Rafael Nadal in the fourth round.

“I definitely lost my way a little bit … but I decided to change,” Kirgios said of his mini-chase in the third set.

“I could have gone in a very dark place in the fourth set, but I took it away.”

Apparently more mature Kirgios talked about how the blazing crisis in his homeland gave him perspective and focus, and that he felt he was playing for the nation, not just himself. And with the roar of the crowds in his ears he broke the Frenchman in the first game and joined in the service.

Kyrgios looked sharply and again broke the 5-2 line, then served the set down with five aces and, in the key, making only two unearned errors.

Simon struggled with his service and the Australian again broke in the second set 1. To score 0 points, counting some great shots. It was before the service to Kirgios, who again watched his ATP Cup captain Leyton Hewitt win the set through another missile service.

He again broke Simon in the third set early in the morning, releasing a huge “Keon”. The Frenchman was pushed back when Kirgios started losing focus in eight games, cheating on him and denying his box when disappointments began.

He lost the set because he was distracted, and he shouted in his box. “All you can say is ‘stay tough.’ Thank you man, thank you. That’s what I get, every break point, “stay tough.” Wow: “However, the Australians won their mental demons to restructure to take fourth place with a decisive break at 6-5 and finish with a great victory in its 28th match.

Muguruza surpasses Australian challenge after climbing Kilimanjaro

Grand Slam doubles champion Garbin Muguruza climbed Mount Kilmanjaro to help clear his mind about tennis, and off-season training is paid for after he reaches three rounds. The Spanish world number one defeated home hopeful Ajla Tomlanovich 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 and will be followed by Ukraine’s fifth generation Elina Svitolina or American Lauren Davis.

26-year-old Muguruza won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon next year, but his career has come to an end and he now finds himself in 32nd place. He came out in the first round of the last two Grand Slams, Wimbledon and the US Open, and then decided to try something completely different in preparation for the 2020 season.

“You climb that mountain and it’s just you. You don’t award anything, no prizes, no photos, there’s nothing there, ”says Muguruza for several days in November, climbing the highest mountain in Africa. “Being physically and mentally tough is really hard, and I was just looking for something fun, something other than tennis.”

For someone who doesn’t like the cold weather, Muguruza confesses to have second thoughts sometimes while traveling. “I struggled a lot with my team there, going up and down (down the stairs) and being at night,” he said. “At some point you’re like, ‘Well, what am I doing here?’

It’s early days, but the shape of Muguruza has reached 2020. In the season-opening tournament in Shenzhen, China, he won the first-ever match in May-June after the French Open before losing to the semifinals. He was then forced to reach the Hobart Quarter Final with a viral illness.

(Via agencies)

